LIVONIA — The Bulldogs improved to 3-3 with a convincing 9-1 win over Bath-Haverling on Thursday, riding a strong offensive outing, which included an eight-run fourth inning which seized a commanding lead for Livonia, from which they would never look back.
Alex Benitez finished the game 3-for-4 with 3 RBI to pace the Bulldogs’ offense, while Aidan O’Keefe went 1-for-3 with a couple of stolen bases.
For Bath-Haverling (0-2), Evan Pendle finished 1-for-3 with an RBI. Zach Musso got the start on the mound and hurled 3 1/3 IP and was hit with loss after striking out seven and allowing five earned runs.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 13, YORK 1 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Oakfield-Alabama (2-0): Scored nine runs in third inning; Kyle Porter [3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 9 K, 0 ER | 1-for-3, 2B, SB, R, RBI]; Brayden Smith [2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI]; Colton Yasses [3-for-4, GS, 5 RBI, 2 R]; David Schnaufer [2-for-2, R, RBI]
York (1-2): Brodie Hatfield [1-for-2, BB, R]; Joe Bauer Jr. [2 2/3 IP, L, 10 H, 8 ER, 4 K | 1-for-3]; Sam Mitrano [1-for-2]; Ryan Brady [1-for-1, BB]
Coach’s quote: “I’m very proud of the guys and all of their efforts tonight,” said O-A head coach Mike Anderson. “Porter pitched a great game and Brayden played an all-around good game both on the mound to close it and at the plate. Colton is seeing the ball really well at the plate and it shows with his stat line today.”
Coach’s quote: “We just finished a tough three-game stretch of early-season baseball,” said York head coach Ed Green. “The guys have persevered and are looking forward to a day off before getting back at it on Saturday morning. Every game we play is making us just that much better.”
Le Roy (2-1): Maveric McKenzie [2B, 2 RBI]; Ryan Shirley [3B, 2 RBI]; Ryan Higgins [3B, 3 R]; Bryce Lathan [RBI]; Adam Woodworth [2 H, RBI, R]
Perry (1-3): Stats not submitted.
Geneseo (3-0): Phillip Dotterweich [6 2/3 IP, 10 K]; Cooper Warner [2-for-4, 3B, HR]
Letchworth (0-2): No report submitted.
Keshequa (1-1): Nathan Thayer [CG, W, 7 K]; Doug Hesse [2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB]; Wes Sanford [2-for-4, 2 R]; Seth Ebersole [2-for-4, 2 R]
Cal-Mum (0-3): Luke Donaghue [3-for-3]
WAYLAND-COHOCTON 11, HORNELL 3
Way-Coh (): Tony Schirmer [5 IP, W, 6 H]; Michael Gammell [2 H]; Dolan Cotter [2 H]
Hornell (): Hornell committed four errors; Andy Davis [5 IP, L | 2-for-3]; Davin Oyer [2-for-3, RBI]
Kendall (2-0): Nate Cole [2 1/3 IP, W, 3 K, BB, 4 H]; Louie Conte [2-for-4, R, 3 RBI]; James Fox [2-for-3, 2B]; Jonny Conte [2-for-4, 2 R]
Attica (1-1): Braden Allein [2-for-4]; Dan Bialek [2-for-3]
