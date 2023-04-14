Livonia improved to .500 on the year with a significant win over Bath-Haverling on Thursday. Lindsey Meys/For The Daily News

LIVONIA — The Bulldogs improved to 3-3 with a convincing 9-1 win over Bath-Haverling on Thursday, riding a strong offensive outing, which included an eight-run fourth inning which seized a commanding lead for Livonia, from which they would never look back.

Alex Benitez finished the game 3-for-4 with 3 RBI to pace the Bulldogs’ offense, while Aidan O’Keefe went 1-for-3 with a couple of stolen bases.

