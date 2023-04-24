Wayland-Cohocton improved to 7-1 with a win over Dansville on Friday. Photo provided

DANSVILLE — Ethan Loop’s RBI single tied the game for Wayland-Cohocton in the top of the seventh inning before Dylan Cotter’s two-out, two-RBI double provided the Golden Eagles with the lead during a slim, 8-7 win over Dansville on Friday.

Cotter finished the game 1-for-4, while Tony Schirmer picked up the win in relief. Dansville was powered by Aidan Ziefel and Brian Geiger, who each finished the game 2-or-4. Ziefel knocked in three runs, while Geiger recorded three RBI.

