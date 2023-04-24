DANSVILLE — Ethan Loop’s RBI single tied the game for Wayland-Cohocton in the top of the seventh inning before Dylan Cotter’s two-out, two-RBI double provided the Golden Eagles with the lead during a slim, 8-7 win over Dansville on Friday.
Cotter finished the game 1-for-4, while Tony Schirmer picked up the win in relief. Dansville was powered by Aidan Ziefel and Brian Geiger, who each finished the game 2-or-4. Ziefel knocked in three runs, while Geiger recorded three RBI.
Way-Coh is now 7-1. Dansville is 3-2.
Avon (5-0): Evan Masten [CG, SHO, 2 H, 5 BB, 9 K | 2B, R]
Le Roy(4-3): Alex Spezzano [CG, L, H, BB, 1 R, 6 K | H]
Perry (2-6): Bryce Tallman [5 IP, W, 10 K | 2 R, 2 RBI]; Walker Briggs [R, 4 RBI]; Tyler Harvey [3 R, RBI]
Letchworth (3-3): No report submitted.
LIVONIA 10, HORNELL 0 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Livonia (6-4): Conner Benitez [CG, W | 2-for-3, 2 RBI]; Jack Kearney [2-for-3, 2 R]; Brady O’Keefe [2-for-3, 2 RBI]
Hornell (4-2): No report submitted.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 28, HOLLEY 0 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Oakfield-Alabama (7-0): Brayden Smith [CG, NH | 3-for-3, BB, HBP, 2 2B, 4 R, 3 RBI]; Aiden Warner [2-for-3, 3 HBP, 3B, 5 R, 4 RBI, 2 SB]
Holley (0-4): No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “Brayden had a great day today. Pitched a no hitter and took some really great strides offensively at the plate,” said O-A head coach Mike Anderson. “Can’t say enough about what he contributed to the game. Bats are starting to heat up and I’m happy that everyone in the lineup recorded a hit tonight.”
Naples (6-0): No report submitted.
Keshequa (1-6): Aiden Upright [4 2/3 IP, L, 6 K, 5 ER]; Nate Thayer [3-for-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI]; Nolan Therrien [3-for-3, sac fly, RBI]; Wes Sanford [3-for-4, 2 R, 2 SB]
