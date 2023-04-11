MEDINA — Aidan Paul was on point on Monday night.
The Medina hurler powered his team’s shutout victory over visiting Batavia, with the Mustangs galloping past their non-league opponent behind their ace’s stellar effort. Paul hurled six strong innings, topping (unofficially) in the upper-80s on the radar gun while striking out 14 Batavia batters and allowing just one hit during a 2-0 win.
Batavia’s Shawn Kimball was nearly as impressive, pitching five innings and striking out 12 while allowing just two hits, one of which came off the bat of Paul, a two-RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning that cashed in a couple of base runners that had reached via walks. Julian Woodworth scored one of Medina’s runs while finishing 1-for-2 with a stolen base. Carter Woodworth also recorded a base hit and a stolen base, while Brody Fry added a hit for the Mustangs (1-0).
Cole Grazioplene recorded the lone hit for the Blue Devils (0-1), as Medina’s Aiden Pitts came on to close the deal in the seventh, striking out two.
Medina looks ahead to a matchup with defending Section V Class C champion Oakfield-Alabama Tuesday afternoon. Batavia heads to Pittsford Sutherland on Wednesday.
PAVILION 3 ELBA 0 (9 INNINGS)
Pavilion (1-1): Landen Stoddard [9 IP, W, 9 Ks, 2-for-4, 2B, RBI]
Elba (0-1): Jake Engle [3 1/3 IP, 7 Ks]; Connor Scott [5 2/3 IP, L, 13 Ks]; Brendan Porey [1-for-2, BB, 3B, HBP]
Coach’s quote: “Defensively, Case Cummins made a diving catch in center field that stopped there momentum in the eighth and Zack Tillotson threw out a would-be run from Elba at home from right field. The boys weathered some good pitching on Elba’s behalf and capitalized in the ninth inning with some hits and aggressive base running to secure the victory,” said Pavilion head coach Tim Kingdon.
Coach’s quote: “First game of the year, the boys battled and that’s baseball — it doesn’t always go your way. We know we have many things to clean up but a loss in extras in just our second time outside all season is a step in the right direction for our squad. We need to have our best practice of the season on Tuesday because Lyndonville comes to town on Wednesday,” said Elba head coach Andy Boyce.
WAYLAND-COHOCTON 17 HONEOYE 2
Way-Coh (1-0): Matt Clark [6 IP, W, 8 Ks, 4H, 2 ER]; Markus Brehm [2-for-5, 3 R, 4 SB, 3B, 2 RBI]
Honeoye (0-1): Billy Covey [2-for-3, 2 2B]
