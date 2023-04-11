MEDINA — Aidan Paul was on point on Monday night.

The Medina hurler powered his team’s shutout victory over visiting Batavia, with the Mustangs galloping past their non-league opponent behind their ace’s stellar effort. Paul hurled six strong innings, topping (unofficially) in the upper-80s on the radar gun while striking out 14 Batavia batters and allowing just one hit during a 2-0 win.

