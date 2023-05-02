BATAVIA — Jay Antinore became the fourth Notre Dame pitcher to record a shutout this season, hurling five clean innings against visiting Holley during a 14-0 victory for the Irish on Monday.
Antinore earned the win, striking out eight and allowing just two hits.
“Another great pitching performance, this time by Jay,” said Notre Dame head coach Rick Rapone. “He is now the fourth different starter for us to throw a shutout. Our defense today was very sharp, and so was our baserunning. It has been a remarkable start to the season.
Bryceton Berry collected a couple of hits, three RBI and four stolen bases for the Irish, while Chase Antinore added a couple of hits, including a triple, and Jaden Sherwood chipped in two RBI, as did Caleb Smith.
Notre Dame remains unbeaten at 10-0. Holley is now 0-8.
