Notre Dame dominated Byron-Bergen in Genesee Region League baseball action on Wednesday. Photo provided

BATAVIA — Notre Dame got its season started with a bang, easing past visiting Byron-Bergen on Wednesday, 12-5, in five innings. Ryan Fitzpatrick earned the win on the hill for the Irish, hurling 4 2/3 strong innings, allowing two runs, neither being earned, while striking out 12 and allowing just two hits. Fitzpatrick also had a fine day at the plate, delivering a base hit, two runs scored and two RBI to aid his cause.

The Irish offense was propelled by Jordan Welker, who recorde a couple of hits and knocked in a couple of runs, as did Joe DiRisio. Hayden Groff added a hit, two runs scored and two RBI for Notre Dame (1-0). Byron-Bergen, who did not submit a stat report, is 0-1.

