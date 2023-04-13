BATAVIA — Notre Dame got its season started with a bang, easing past visiting Byron-Bergen on Wednesday, 12-5, in five innings. Ryan Fitzpatrick earned the win on the hill for the Irish, hurling 4 2/3 strong innings, allowing two runs, neither being earned, while striking out 12 and allowing just two hits. Fitzpatrick also had a fine day at the plate, delivering a base hit, two runs scored and two RBI to aid his cause.
The Irish offense was propelled by Jordan Welker, who recorde a couple of hits and knocked in a couple of runs, as did Joe DiRisio. Hayden Groff added a hit, two runs scored and two RBI for Notre Dame (1-0). Byron-Bergen, who did not submit a stat report, is 0-1.
“Very good opening game,” said Notre Dame head coach Rick Rapone. “Ryan was outstanding on the mound, striking out 12 batters of the 14 outs recorded while he was pitching. He only gave up two hits and walked one batter and hit one bateer and was victimized by some early-season defensive miscues for the two runs he surrendered — both unearned.
“Offensively, we jumped on their starter Gianni Ferrera for six runs in the bottom of the first inning and then added on something every inning after that. All of our young players did very well for their first varsity game. So all in all a good day. Now on to Albion which I am sure will be a huge test for us.”
BATAVIA 13, PITTSFORD SUTHERLAND 10
Batavia (1-1): Bronx Buchholz [5 IP, W, 7 K, BB | 2B, 2 RBI]; Sawyer Siverling [2 IP, SV, 4 K | 3-for-4, 3 R, RBI]; Aidan Anderson [2B, 2 R, 2 RBI]; Mekhi Fortes [2-for-4, 2 2B, 3 R, RBI]; Dane Dombrowski [2-for-3, 2 R, RBI]; Evan Alexander [2-for-4, 2B, RBI]
Pittsford Sutherland (3-2): No report submitted.
Le Roy (1-1): Jackson Spezzano [6 IP, W, 0 H, 10 K]; Jake Higgins [1 IP, SV, H, 2 K]; Ryan Shirley [2B]; Mike Covert [2B]; Drew Strollo [R]
York (1-1): Jake Pangrazio [CG, L, 13 K, 1 R, 0 ER]; Liam Ezard [1-for-3, 2B]; Joe Bauer Jr. [2-for-3, 2B]
Coach’s quote: We played a great game of baseball tonight. Jake was dominant on the mound and we had some competitive at bats. But we ultimately fell just a little short against a good Le Roy squad. This game will be good motivation for us moving forward,” said York head coach Ed Green.
LIVONIA 21, CAL-MUM 2 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Livonia (2-3): Connor Feehan [GS, 4 RBI]; Jack Kearney [3-run HR]; Alex Benitez [2-run HR]; Matt Bean [4 IP, W, 2 H, 7 K
Cal-Mum (0-2): No report submitted.
Avon (2-0): No report submitted.
Perry (1-2): Stats not submitted.
PEMBROKE 35, HOLLEY 0 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Pembroke (2-1): Chase Guzdek [5-for-6, HR, 6 RBI]; Austin Humphrey [4-for-4, 5 RBI]; Owen Hootman [3 IP, W, 2 H, 4 K | 3 H]
Holley (0-2): No report submitted.
ATTICA 14, ALEXANDER 13 (SIX INNINGS - DARKNESS)
Attica (1-0): Ethan Meyer [3-for-4, 2 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI]; Wyatt Bryman [1-for-2, R, 2 RBI]; Brayden King [1-for-1, 3 R, RBI]
Alexander (0-1): No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “We found ourselves down 7-2, 12-7 and 13-10, but kept battling back to get the win. Dan came in to pitch the top of the sixth inning and struck out the side to keep the score 13-10. Then, in the bottom of the sixth , Ethan hit a bomb off the center field fence with the bases loaded, which cleared the bases for the walk-off double,” said Attica head coach Shawn Fromwiller.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.