ATTICA — Both having fallen in the first round of this past weekend’s Batavia Rotary Club Tournament, Oakfield-Alabama and Attica rebounded with victories early in the week and were hoping to make it two in a row as they faced one another on Wednesday night.
Despite an early push from the Blue Devils, the Hornets outlasted their Genesee Region League rival, earning a 7-4 win behind a well-pitched game from Bodie Hyde.
“Any game in the GR is a big game, but this was a really big game for both teams tonight,” said O-A head coach Mike Anderson. “League titles are always up for grabs, not to mention big sectional points. This game went back and forth all night.”
Hyde hurled five innings, allowed three runs, one of which was earned, on three hits and three walks while striking out eight Attica batters. Hyde exited the game after five with the game tied at four, giving way to Colton Yasses who came on to pick up the win, completing the final two frames without allowing a hit, walking one and striking out three.
Hyde also recorded a fine day at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. Brayden Smith helped power the O-A offense, recording a 2-for-3 evening with two doubles, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base.
Attica capitalized on some shotty O-A defense to push four runs across, with Wyatt Bryman delivering the big blow, an RBI triple, while he also scored a run and walked twice. Ethan Meyer scored twice after twice reaching on an error then stealing a couple of bases. Bryman pitched well, going the first six innings, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven. Dan Bialek came on in relief, allowing three runs in the seventh, two of which were earned, on three hits and a walk in his one inning of work.
“I’m extremely proud of the guys for how they battled,” added Anderson. “Going into the seventh tied at four despite not playing our cleanest game, we were able to put the previous six innings behind us and scrape across three runs to come out with a win. This shows the grit and determination of this group. No matter what happens, they can never be counted out and they use all 27 outs that they get each game.”
Oakfield-Alabama improved to 11-2. Attica is now 7-6.
ALEXANDER 13, HOLLEY 8
Alexander (5-5): Trent Woods [3-for-6, 2B, 2 R]; Mason Bump [2-for-3, 2B, RBI]; Gage Wagner [2-for-3]
Holley (1-10): Eli Lang [3-for-5]; Seth Janus [2B]
KENDALL 8, BYRON-BERGEN 4
Kendall (10-2): Martin MacConnell [2-RBI single]
Byron-Bergen (6-4): No report submitted.
WAYLAND-COHOCTON 7, LETCHWORTH 1
Way-Coh (11-2): Tony Schirmer [6 IP, W, 3 H]; Michael Gammell [2-for-3, 2 R, RBI, 3 SB]; Matt Clark [2-run HR]
Letchworth (6-6): Chris Shearing [2-for-3, 2 2B]
NOTRE DAME 14, LYNDONVILLE 0
Notre Dame (15-0): Jay Antinore [5 IP, W, NH, BB, 9 K]; Bryceton Berry [3 H, 2 RBI, 3 SB]; Jordan Welker [2 H, 2 RBI]; Chase Antinore [2 H, 3 RBI, HR]; Ryan Fitzpatrcik [H, RBI]; Hayden Groff [H, RBI]; Chase Cummings [H, 2 RBI]; Jimmy Fanara [H, RBI]
Lyndonville (2-12): No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “The great run of pitching continues on this time it was Jay Antinore,” said Notre Dame head coach Rick Rapone. “This is Jay’s second shutout of the season. Stylistically, he is way different than our other three starters. He has a good fastball but an excellent curveball and knuckle ball which keeps all the hitters off balance.”
PITTSFORD MENDON 3, BATAVIA 2
Pittsford Mendon (6-10): No report submitted.
Batavia (9-7): Shawn Kimball [CG, L, 3 R, 4 H, 2 BB, 2 HBP]; Jameson Motyka [2-for-2, BB, 2 RBI]; Maggio Buchholz [RBI single]