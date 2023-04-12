Photo Provided The Oakfield-Alabama baseball team opened the season with a win over Medina on Tuesday.

MEDINA — Starting defense of its Section V Class C2 title, Oakfield-Alabama picked up a solid season-opening win on Tuesday afternoon.

The Hornets scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning and Kyle Porter came on to shut down Medina in the final two frames as they came away with a 4-3 victory.

