MEDINA — Starting defense of its Section V Class C2 title, Oakfield-Alabama picked up a solid season-opening win on Tuesday afternoon.
The Hornets scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning and Kyle Porter came on to shut down Medina in the final two frames as they came away with a 4-3 victory.
In the sixth inning, O-A loaded the bases with the No. 9 hitter, Shaun Alexander, up. Alexander went down 0-2 after two pitches and battled back to 2-2 after spoiling three pitches. He then dug out an infield single to the third baseman; Alexander was through the bag by the time the throw came through but the throw ended up going out of play, which allowed the eventual game-winning run to score.
Bodie Hyde got the start on the hill for the Hornets and got the win as he allowed three runs on five hits over five innings of work, while he walked five and struck out five. Porter didn’t allow a hit over the final two innings to get the save, as he fanned three and walked one.
Alexander finished the day with two hits, the RBI and a stolen bases, while Brayden Smith (RBI, SB) and Colton Yasses each added a hit in the win. Aiden Warner was on base three times for O-A, while he also threw out a runner attempting to steal.
“I am super proud of the guys and their resilient effort tonight,” O-A head coach Mike Anderson said. “They grinded the entire game and pulled out a big program win against Medina. Medina is a very talented and well-coached team. Chris and Brian do a great job with that team. They’re the defending Class B champ in Section VI for a reason. They have a ton of quality guys over there. For our first game to go down 2-0 in the first inning and bounce back to ultimately score two runs in the sixth, which would end up winning the game for us, is huge. The guys stuck together, picked each other up, and each of them did something special to contribute to the win. We had great defense and pitching down the stretch and picked up huge timely hits when we needed it. I’m beyond proud and happy for these boys. This is a great start to the season but as always tomorrow our sights are set on the next opponent.”
Aiden Pitts got the start for Medina and allowed two runs on one hit with a pair of walks and two strikeouts over three innings of work. Brody Fry would get saddled with the loss as he allowed two runs — one earned — on three hits, with three walks and three strikeouts; Fry also had a hit and an RBI in the losing effort.
Julian Woodworth struck out two over 1 1/3 innings of work to keep the Mustangs within one run.
Also for Medina, Ryleigh Culver had a hit and two walks, Aiden Paul had a hit, a walk and scored twice and Richard Keppler had a hit and an RBI.
GENESEO 10, PERRY 0:
Geneseo: Phillip Dotterweich, Ryan Whitney, James Hy, and Luke Davis combined for a no-hitter; Ethan Bennett (2-3, 3 RBI, run); Ryan Whitney (1-3, 2 RBI).
YORK 13, CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 5
York: Brodie Hatfield (2-4, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, run scored); Liam Ezard (2-3, 2B, HBP, 3 runs scored); Carl Szczech (2-3, 2 2Bs, RBI)
Cal-Mum: No stats provided.
Coach’s Quote: “All in all, we played well tonight,” York head coach Ed Green said. “There are some things to work on, but that will come with time. I’m proud of the way the guys toughed out some chilly, windy conditions and played a good game of baseball. Maddox Timothy pitched well for us and Liam Ezard came in for a few solid innings in relief. We’re all glad that we were finally able to get a game under our belts.”
AVON 9, LETCHWORTH 1
Avon: (CG 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 12 K’s 2 BB); Christopher Kashorek (4-4 with 2 3B, 2 RBI and 2 runs); Jack Ruter 2-4, 2 2B, 2 runs); Cael Driscoll (1-2, RBI, 2 runs); Richie Brice (1-3, 2 RBI).
Letchworth: Chris Shearing (1-3, run); Adam Halsey (RBI double).
WAYLAND-COHOCTON 4. LE ROY 2 (8 innings)
Le Roy: Alex Spezzano (5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 9 K); Ryan Higgins (2 H, RBI); Bryce Lathan (hit).
Way-Co: Mike Gammel (5 2/3 IP, 2 H. 9 K); Tony Schirmer (Win, 2 2/3, 1 H, 5 K); Ethan Loop (3-3, 2 RBI); Merkus Brehm (3-5, 3 SB)
DANSVILLE 9, LIVONIA 6
Dansville: Reid Martin (2-4, HR, 2B, RBI); Mason Mann (2-3, 3 runs); Alex Shuster 2-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI); Cole Williams 3-4, 2 RBI); Aiden Ziefel (1-4, RBI)
Livonia: Conner Benitez (2-4, 2 RBI); Aidan O’Keefe (2-2, 3 SB)
Note: Trailing 5-2 in the bottom of the fourth, Dansville would plate five runs to take a 7-5 and scored two more in the 7th.
HORNELL 10, BATH-HAVERLING 0
Bath-Haverling: Zach Musso (2B).
Hornell: Gates Miller (Win, 5 IP, 1 H, 5 K, 2-3, run, 2 RBI); Davin Oyer (2-3, run, RBI); Wyatt Argentieri (2-3, run, RBI, BB); Andrew Davis (1-3, 2 runs); Shawn Rose (1-2, BB, 2 runs); Jacob Ponticell (1-3)