PEMBROKE — Following a number of tough seasons, the Pembroke baseball team is starting to come around this spring.

The Dragons bats exploded up and down the lineup, while three pitchers combined on the mound in a 19-8 victory over Lyndonville on Wednesday. The win moved Pembroke to .500 at 4-4, while Lyndonville fell to 1-7.

