PEMBROKE — Following a number of tough seasons, the Pembroke baseball team is starting to come around this spring.
The Dragons bats exploded up and down the lineup, while three pitchers combined on the mound in a 19-8 victory over Lyndonville on Wednesday. The win moved Pembroke to .500 at 4-4, while Lyndonville fell to 1-7.
Kylan Ball led the way at the plate as he finished 3-for-5 for a run batted in, while Anthony Abbatiello (2-for-4, 2 RBI), Eric von Kramer (2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI) and Jayden Bridge (2-for-3, 4 runs, RBI) all finished with a pair of hits in the win.
Also for the Dragons, Trey Newton walked four times and scored four runs, while Aiden Balduf had a pinch-hit, two-run double in the sixth to end the game via the mercy rule.
von Kramer, Abbatiello and Brayden Lang all pitched in the win for the Dragons.
“This young group of ball players are starting to gel and come together as a team,” Pembroke head coach Michael Sputore said.
Attica (4-4): Brayden King (3-for-4, 2 runs, RBI); Wyatt Bryman (1-for-3, run scored, RBI); Braiden Allein (3-for-4, run scored, RBI).
Byron-Bergen (3-3): No report.
Note: Ethan Meyer hit a double to left to drive in Jim Stockweather for the win in the bottom of the seventh inning. This is Meyer’s second walk-off double this season.
Elba (2-6): Hunter Gaylord (4-for-5, 2B, 3B. 4 RBI, 5 SB, 5 runs scored); Angelo Penna (3-for-5, 2B, 3B, 5 RBI, 3 SB, 4 runs scored); Nicholas Scott (4-1B, 4 RBI, 2 SB, 2 runs scored); Jake Engle (2-for-3, 2-2B, 3 RBI, 3 SB, 3 runs scored).
Coach’s Quote: “Very proud of this group as it’s a long season and in the GR you’re playing tough teams day in and day out,” Elba head coach Andrew Boyce said. “This game is a game of momentum, I think we picked up a lot of that tonight, the boys ran the bases aggressively, hit aggressively and ended up with a W. The plan is now to keep that momentum into to tough matchups with Attica and Oakfield Thursday and Friday.”
Le Roy (5-4): Jackson Spezzano (CG, 6 K; 2-for-3, RBI, run scored); Ryan Higgins (2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored); Maveric McKenzie (H, RBI).
Medina (3-3): Aiden Paul (4-for-4, RBI, run scored).
Pavilion (3-5): Evan Kingdon (2-for-3, 2B, SB); Colton Dziekan (2-for-3); Landen Stoddard, Zack Tillotson, Ryan MacKay, Joe Forti (combined for no-hitter).
Caledonia-Mumford (1-9): Chris Decker (L, CG).
WAYLAND-COHOCTON 10, WARSAW 5
Wayland-Cohocton (9-1): Markus Brehm (3-for-4. 4 runs, 3 SB, HR, 3 RBI), Michael Gammell (WP, 7 IP, 8 H).
Warsaw (5-2); Ty Joy (2-for-3).
Hornell (6-2): Gates Miller (CG, 4 H, 5 K); Wyatt Argentieri (1-for-3, 3B); Genarro Picco, Jake Ponticello, Andy Davis, Charlie Oyer (hit apiece).
Wellsville (5-6): Karson Grover (6 IP. 6 H, 1 K).
Dansville (4-3): Ben Coffey (WP, 5 IP, 5 K, 2 ER; two hits); Brian Geiger (two hits); Abram Barron (hit).
Wilson (2-5): DaRon ‘Doobie’ Clanton (hit, HBP, SB).
