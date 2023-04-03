Regardless of what the Western New York weather might say, the high school baseball season is right around the corner.
Last season was an outstanding one for the local teams as a pair of clubs picked up Section V titles, with Letchworth winning in Class C1 and Oakfield-Alabama coming away with the title in Class B2.
Meanwhile, even more teams advanced to the sectional title game as Batavia fell in the Class B1 championship, while Le Roy came up short in the Class B2 championship.
Here is a look at some players to keep an eye on this spring as the season gets rolling on the diamond:
Tyler Marino, Alexander — Senior pitcher, outfielder is a returning Genesee Region League All-Star, as he batted .455 to lead the team a season ago.
Daniel Bialek, Attica — Senior — Pitcher and infielder picked up his first GR All-Star selection last season when he ripped one home run and struck out 61 on the mound.
Wyatt Bryman, Attica — Junior catcher batted .547 with 27 runs scored, 16 RBIs, 10 doubles, one triple and a home run to go with an on-base percentage of .619, a slugging percentage of .905 and 30 stolen bases as a sophomore.
Christopher Kashorek, Avon — Senior pitcher batted .429 with 19 RBI and 6 HRs last season while posting a 4-1 record in 23 IP.
Evan Masten, Avon — Senior - Batted .388 a season ago with 19 RBI, while on the mound he finished with a 1.88 ERA in 20 IP.
Mekhi Fortes, Batavia — Senior utility player had a strong season at the plate in 2022 as he hit .359 with three doubles, a triple, 10 walks, 13 runs scored and 18 runs batted in with five stolen bases; also had an on-base percentage of .446.
Shawn Kimball, Batavia — The ace of the Blue Devils staff last season was 5-3 with three complete games in 10 outings with a 1.17 ERA; he struck out 53, walked 28 and allowed just 28 hits in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
Zach Musso, Bath-Haverling — Senior shortstop and pitcher batted .367 a season ago and finished 8-2 on the mound for the Rams.
Gianni Ferrara, Byron-Bergen — A two-time GR All-Star, senior shortstop/pitcher hit an impressive .581 last spring with nine runs batted in and 25 stolen bases.
Luke Donaghue, Caledonia-Mumford — Senior OF/1B/P batted .273 a season ago with five doubles, 15 runs batted in and 17 runs scored; in four starts he finished 3-0 with a 1.79 ERA; he allowed just 11 hits with eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
Connor Scott, Elba — Senior hit .300 last season with two doubles, four triples, 18 runs scored and an OPS of .797, while he pitched in 12 games and struck out 84 and allowed just 50 hits.
Ethan Bennett, Geneseo — Senior first baseman led the Blue Devils with a .531 batting average with 25 runs scored, 17 runs batted in and eight doubles last season.
Ryan Whitney, Geneseo — Senior shortstop and pitcher was second on the team with a .467 batting average with two doubles, three triples, 20 runs scored and nine RBIs.
Reuben Marquess, Kendall — Junior pitcher/third baseman hit .529 last season with eight doubles and 22 RBIs, while he struck out just once. On the mound he was 4-2 with 53 strikeouts against just three walks.
Alex Spezzano, Le Roy — Sophomore hit .479 as a freshman with 17 runs scored and 11 runs batted in as a freshman; in 11 appearances on the mound he went 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA, two saves and 29 Ks in 21 innings pitched.
Jackson Spezzano, Le Roy — Junior was 3-0 on the hill last season with one save and a 2.55 ERA with 32 strikeouts and just nine hits allowed and five walks in 22 innings.
Adam Halsey, Letchworth — Senior pitched had an outstanding junior year as he led team with 30 hits, 29 runs scored, and also finished 6-0 on the mound with 71 Ks.
Conner Benitez, Livonia — Senior pitcher/infielder finished last season 7-2 on the hill with a 3.30 ERA and 87 Ks in 57 IP, while he also batted .449 with 19 RBI
Trenton Muck, Lyndonville — Senior outfielder batted .429 in the league with 16 runs scored and 15 stolen bases, while he also had three wins, a pair of saves and 81 strikeouts on the hill last spring.
Aiden Paul, Medina — Senior was outstanding for the Mustangs last season as he hit .438 with 21 runs scored, 32 hits, 23 RBI and finished 6-2 on the mound, including one no-hitter with 122 Ks in 65 IP.
Bryceton Berry, Notre Dame — Senior middle infielder/pitcher hit .438 with seven doubles, a triple, 17 walks, 26 runs batted in and 16 stolen bases to go with a slugging percentage of .578 and an OPS of 1.143. On the mound he was 7-0 with a .20 ERA and 56 strikeouts in just 34 innings pitched, while he tossed a pair of no-hitters.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Notre Dame — Junior two-time league all-star shortstop/pitcher hit .377 last spring with 33 runs scored, eight doubles, one triple and 24 stolen bases. On the hill he was 4-1 with a save, a 2.10 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched.
Kyle Porter, Oakfield-Alabama — Senior pitcher/infielder hit .340 last season with an OPS of 1.006, 30 runs scored, 21 RBIs, 11 doubles, two triples and a home run; also went 5-0 with an ERA of 2.60 and 73 strikeouts.
Colton Yasses, Oakfield-Alabama — Senior two-time all-star finished the season 8-0 in 12 games on the hill with an ERA of 1.88, while he struck out 70 and walked 34 in 48 2/3 innings pitched; he also batted .365 with three doubles, one triple, one home run, 21 RBIs and 29 runs scored.
Ty Joy, Warsaw — Junior shortstop/pitcher was an All-League selection and Class C2 All-Tournament team selection as a sophomore, while he led the Tigers in hits, RBI and batting average