Wayland-Cohocton earned a slim win over leaguemate Pavilion on Monday. File photo

WAYLAND — In a classic Livingston Conference battle, Issac Mehlenbacher and Tony Schirmer helped power the Wayland-Cohocton offense to a slim 9-8 victory over Pavilion on Monday night.

Mehlenbacher finished the win 3-for-5 with two doubles, while Schirmer finished 3-for-3 for Way-Coh (4-1). Michael Gamell picked up the win on the mound for the Golden Eagles, hurling five innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out five Golden Gophers batters. Evan Kingdon and Haven Cordes each finished 3-for-4 for Pavilion (2-4).

