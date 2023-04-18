WAYLAND — In a classic Livingston Conference battle, Issac Mehlenbacher and Tony Schirmer helped power the Wayland-Cohocton offense to a slim 9-8 victory over Pavilion on Monday night.
Mehlenbacher finished the win 3-for-5 with two doubles, while Schirmer finished 3-for-3 for Way-Coh (4-1). Michael Gamell picked up the win on the mound for the Golden Eagles, hurling five innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out five Golden Gophers batters. Evan Kingdon and Haven Cordes each finished 3-for-4 for Pavilion (2-4).
Livonia (5-3): Conner Benitez [walk-off single, 2-for-5, 2B, RBI]; Alex Benitez [2-for-3, R, RBI]; Connor Feehan [5 1/3 IP, W, 4H, 3 BB, 9 K | RBI]
York (1-4): Brandon Levey [3-for-4, R]; Joe Bauer [2-for-3, BB, 2 R]; Maddox Timothy [2-for-3, BB, 2 R, RBI]; Liam Ezard [2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B]
Coach’s quote: “Tonight was a tough loss,” said York head coach Ed Green. “We played well as a team and things just ultimately didn’t turn out the way we wanted them to. I’m proud of the effort put in by everyone in the dugout. This game is going to serve as good motivation moving forward.”
LETCHWORTH 10, ELBA 0 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Letchworth (2-2): Adam Halsey [2-for-3, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI]; Quinn Baker [1-for-1, 2B]; Chris Shearing [5 IP, W, 3 H, 5 K]
Elba (1-4): No report submitted.
HORNELL 13, CAL-MUM 0 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Hornell (3-1): Charlie Oyer [5 IP, W, 2 H]
Cal-Mum (0-5): No report submitted.
DANSVILLE 19, KESHEQUA 5 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Dansville (3-0): Zaiden VanDurme Blackmon [3 IP, W, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 K, 3 ER | 2-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBI]; Reid Martin [4-for-5, 3B, 2B, HR, 4 R, 5 RBI. 3 SB]; Aiden Ziefel [2-for-4, 3B, 2 R, RBI]; Alex Schuster [1-for-3, 3 RBI]
Keshequa (1-4): Nolan Therring [2-for-3, 2 RBI]
Batavia (2-2): Bronx Buchholz [CG, W, 4 H, BB, 12 K]; Cole Grazioplene [3-for-4, 2 R, RBI]; Dane Dombrowski [2-for-4, R, RBI]; Sawyer Siverling [2-for-4, RBI]; Ryan Fazio [2-for-3]
Eastridge (2-3): No report submitted.
NOTRE DAME 17, LYNDONVILLE 0
Notre Dame (4-0): Jaden Sherwood [5 IP, W, H, 14K]; Jay Antinore [4-for-4, 2B, 3B, 3 R, 3 RBI]; Bryceton Berry [2 H, 2B, 3 RBI]; Joe DiRisio [2 H]
Lyndonville (1-3): No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “Another great pitched game this time by Jaden Sherwood,” said Notre Dame head coach Rick Rapone. “He was pouring in the strikes. Our pitching to date has been outstanding. Every pitcher sent out there has done his job. We are still evolving, but I have seen many, many more good things tham bad.”
