OAKFIELD — Colton Yasses may have started his day a little slow on the mound on Tuesday in a non-league matchup against Le Roy, but the Oakfield-Alabama senior certainly finished it out strong.
After allowing two runs in the first inning, Yasses threw up blanks the rest of the way, while the Oakfield-Alabama offense took over midway through as the Hornets topped the Oatkan Knights 12-2 in a six-inning, mercy-rule shortened game.
Yasses allowed two hits and walked two in the first inning, while he also threw a wild pitch and was also hurt by an error as Le Roy jumped out in front 2-0 but he settled down from there. He would go the distance and allow just four hits, while he walked three and struck out 11 to get the win.
Yasses also aided his own cause as he finished with three of O-A’s 14 hits on the day, including a triple, to go with a run scored and a pair of runs driven in.
Austin Pangrazio had a monster day at the plate for the Hornets as he finished 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and four RBI, including a sacrifice fly in the sixth that ended it.
After O-A scraped back within a run in the second against Le Roy starter Jackson Spezzano, it would take the lead for good in the third. After Cole Kornow reached on an error to start the frame, Yasses doubled to tie the game at two. With one out, Bodie Hyde then drilled a two-run home run to left-center to put the Hornets up 4-2. Pangrazio would later add an RBI single in the frame to make it 5-2.
Hyde finished 2-for-4 on the day with three runs scored and three runs batted in.
The Hornets would then essentially put the game away in the fifth. Hyde reached to lead off after striking out on a wild pitch and Brayden Smith singled. With one out, Pangrazio would drive home a pair to make it 7-2. An error would result in another run and an RBI single from Yasses suddenly had the Hornets out to a 9-2 lead.
Hyde and Smith would have RBI singles in the sixth before Pangrazio’s sac fly ended it.
David Schnaufer finished 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored for O-A, while Avery Watterson (hit), Aiden Warner (2B), Brenden Wescott and Cole Kornow all scored in the win.
Spezzano started strong as he struck out first four batters he faced but would eventually be saddled with the loss after not recording an out in the fourth. He went four innings and allowed seven runs — just three earned — on seven hits, while he fanned eight and didn’t walk a batter.
Jake Higgins had a triple and an RBI, Ryan Higgins walked and scored and Adam Woodworth had a hit and an RBI as Le Roy fell to 9-10.
Oakfield-Alabama is now 16-3.
ELBA 5, LYNDONVILLE 1
Elba (6-13): Connor Scott [CG, 0 ER, 3 H, 4 BB; 12 K]; Gage Chamberlain [2-for-2, BB, 2B, run, 3 SB]; Brayden Jachimowicz [hit, 2 RBI, 2 SB];
Lyndonville (2-14): Trenton Muck [7 IP, 6 K}
Coach’s Quote: “This makes four of five for our group Out in Elba there’s winning streaks were you have two in a row and then any more then two, that’s what we call a heater. Super proud and happy for all the boys and our staff as the real baseball starts now everyone is 0-0. We’re a scary team when we’re clicking on all cylinders,” Elba head coach Andy Boyce said.
ALEXANDER 8, ATTICA 5
Alexander (7-7): Tyler Marino [CG, 4 ER, 6 H, 5 K]; Trent Woods [2-for-2, 2-2B, SAC, RBI]; Mason Snyder/Carson Lear [2 hits apiece]
Attica (9-8): Brayden King [2 hits]
WAYLAND-COHOCTON 16, NAPLES 0
Wayland-Cohocton (15-2): Tony Schirmer (No-hitter, 6 IP, 1 BB, 9 K]; Markus Brehm [2-for-4, 3-run HR, 5 RBI, 2 SB]; Issac Mehlenbacher [2-for-4, 2B, 3 runs, 2 SB]
Naples (11-7): No Report.
LIVONIA 9, DANSVILLE 1
Livonia (13-6): Conner Benitez [CG, 17 K, 0 BB]; Conner Feehan [3-for-3, 2 RBI, run]; Zack Williamson [2-for-4, 2 runs]
Dansville (6-9): No Report.
WARSAW 1, BATH-HAVERLING 0
Warsaw (12-2): Ty Joy [CG, 3 H, 1 BB, 10 K]; Patrick Klump [hit, run]
Bath-Haverling (7-9): Zach Musso [CG, 3 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 14 K; 2B, BB]; Ethan Brotz [1-for-3, 2B]; Dante Nealey [1-for-3]
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 10, KESHEQUA 0
Cal-Mum (7-13): Donny Peet [WP, 5 IP, 5 H, 10 K]; Casey Decker [3-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI]; Luke Donaghue [2-for-4, 3B, 2 runs, 2 RBI]; Ryan Mills [2-for-2, 3B, 3 runs, RBI]
Keshequa (3-13): Nolan Thierrien [2 hits]
SPENCERPORT 7, BATAVIA 6
Batavia (9-10): Cole Grazioplene [3-for-4, 2B, run, RBI]; Evan Alexander [2-for-4, run, RBI]; Mekhi Fortes [2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI]; Jameson Motyka [2-for-3, RBI]; Dane Dombrowski [SF, RBI]
Spencerport (9-10): No Report.