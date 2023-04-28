York continues hot streak with win over Letchworth; Cal-Mum rolls

York stayed hot with big win over Letchworth. File photo

 33ft

YORK — After a tough 1-4 start to the season, the York baseball team is starting to get on a roll.

Ryan Brady had a huge day at the plate and Maddox Timothy gutted one out on the mound as the Golden Knights edged Letchworth 7-6 in Livingston Conference action.

