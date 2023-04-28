YORK — After a tough 1-4 start to the season, the York baseball team is starting to get on a roll.
Ryan Brady had a huge day at the plate and Maddox Timothy gutted one out on the mound as the Golden Knights edged Letchworth 7-6 in Livingston Conference action.
The win was the fourth in a row for York as it moved to 5-4, while Letchworth dipped to 5-4.
Brady was perfect at the dish as he finished the day 4-for-4 with three runs batted in and a run scored. Meanwhile, Timothy struck out seven in a gritty complete-game effort, while he also finished 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored.
Joe Bauer (two runs scored) and Liam Ezard (HBP, RBI, run scored) each added two hits on the day, while Jake Pangrazio had a triple and a run batted in for the Golden Knights.
York is now 4-1 in league play.
“This was a great win for us against a really talented Letchworth team,” York head coach Ed Green said. “Tim Eustace always has his guys ready to play. For us, Maddox Timothy was excellent on the mound tonight and showed some real grit with a seven-strike out complete game. All in all, this has been a great week for York baseball.”
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 14, PERRY 4
Cal-Mum (2-9): Donny Peet [CG, 10 K; 2-for-2, 2B, SF, 4 RBI]; Tyler Pangrazio [3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs, 3 SB]; Luke Donaghue [2-for-3, 2B, RBI, SB]; Patrick Navarra [3B]
Perry (2-7): Bryce Tallman [2-for-2, HR, 2B, 4 RBI]
Geneseo (5-3): Ryan Whitney [2 hits]; Ethan Bennett [2 hits]; Kellen O’Brien [5 IP, 1 R]
Keshequa (1-8): No report
Avon (6-1): Michael Rowland [5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 7 K]; Trevor Stroud [2-for-3, 2 runs]; Cael Driscoll [1-for-2, 2 RBI, run]; Hudson Volpe [1-for-2, RBI, run]
Pavilion (3-6): No report
