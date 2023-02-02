GAINESVILLE: Following a loss to Geneva last week, the Avon boys basketball team has bounced right back and that continued on Wednesday night at Letchworth.
After a huge win over Geneseo on Friday, the Braves used a balanced effort to stop the Indians for the second time this season, 70-47, as they moved to 13-3 on the season.
Avon led 21-12 after the first quarter and then stretched that advantage to 37-21 at the half to take control.
The Braves had three players finish in double figures on the night, led by Josh Harter, who scored eight of his game-high 16 points in the opening quarter.
Hudson Volpe controlled the paint and finished with 14 points, while Trevor Stroud added 13 points in the win.
Quinn Baker and Jacob Stowell each finished with 10 points in the loss for Letchworth, which fell to 0-16.
“Avon’s offense was high-powered tonight,” Letchworth head coach Tyler King said. “We were able to trade baskets early and hang, but a few critical turnovers late in the first quarter and early in the second allowed them to build a lead and assume control of the game. Our focus coming in was to try and run their shooters off the 3-point line as much as possible. When we were able to do that, their guards did an excellent job finding Volpe in the paint area or finishing though traffic. They moved the ball with efficiency. I thought our attitude and effort was there again tonight, but at the end of the day we didn’t make nearly enough plays that we needed to,”
Avon will next be at home on Friday against Dansville, while Letchworth will be at Le Roy.
IRONDEQUOIT 67, BATAVIA 45
Batavia: Ja’Vin McFollins (17 points); Carter McFollins (nine points); Rashawd Christie (six points).
Irondequoit: Ryan Heath (22 points); Xavier Dissendanner (20 points); Isaiah Ballard (eight points).
Coach’s Quote: “Irondequoit came out strong and took an 11-point lead after the first quarter. We made a couple of runs at them in the second quarter cutting the lead to six a couple of times but they finished with a 8-0 run to end the half up 20. We cut the lead to 13 to end the third but that’s as close as we got,” Batavia head coach Buddy Brasky.
BYRON-BERGEN 88, LYNDONVILLE 55
Byron-Bergen: David Brumsted (18 points, 10 rebounds, nine steals); Braedyn Chambry (18 points, 11 rebounds); Colin Martin (14 points); Gianni Ferrara (10 points).
Lyndonville: No report.
Coach’s Quote: “We travel to Elba Friday and then see Wheatland and Notre Dame next week. This is a big stretch for our team. It is go time for our group,” Byron-Bergen head coach Roxanne Noeth.
NOTRE DAME 74, ELBA 52
Notre Dame: Jaden Sherwood (20 points, five steals); Jimmy Fanara (18 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists); Jordan Welker (17 points, seven assists, six steals); Ryan Fitzpatrick (13 points, six steals, six rebounds).
Elba: Jake Walczak (16 points); Angelo Penna (11 points).
PEMBROKE 72, ATTICA 57
Pembroke: Cayden Pfalzer (32 points); Tyson Totten (12 points); Chase Guzdek (12 points).
Attica: Cole Harding (22 points); Jack Janes (15 points).
Coach’s Quote: “Rob (Crowley, Attica coach) does a great job with his squad and we really struggled with what they were doing tonight. We had a good defensive quarter in the fourth holding them to nine points, which really helped us pull ahead,” Pembroke head coach Matt Shay.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 63, KENDALL 48
Oakfield-Alabama: Kyle Porter (25 points, five rebounds, three steals); Colton Yasses (12 points, six rebounds); Brayden Smith (10 points); Noah Currier (nine points, four rebounds, four steals); Austin Pangrazio (six rebounds).
Kendall: Louie Conte (18 points); Zach Barrett (nine points); Devin Edick (nine points).
Coach’s Quote: “I was very proud of every kid on the team tonight. They impacted the game when they stepped on the floor and helped us get a tough win. Kendall shoots the ball very well so we had to pick up our defensive effort. The team listened to adjustments and played hard down the stretch,” Oakfield-Alabama head coach Ryan Stehlar.
MT. MORRIS 72, WARSAW 71
Mt. Morris: Navier Ford (15 points); Bryson Constantino (15 points); Mason Santini (14 points); Ben Bacon (11 points); Payton Bownds (10 points).
Warsaw: No report.
LE ROY 51, PERRY 26
Le Roy: Merritt Holly Jr. (23 points, 10 rebounds); Andrew Pocock (14 points, four assists, 4-of-4 3-pointers); Jean Agosto (10 points, 10 rebounds).
Perry: Carson Petrie (10 points, two rebounds); Bryce Tallman (five points, five rebounds).
DANSVILLE 72, BATH HAVERLING 35
Dansville: Reid Martin (12 points, four rebounds, two steals); Collin Gray (12 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals); Nate Gardner (12 points, four steals, three rebounds); Reese Dixon (11 points, four rebounds); Tyler Harris (11 points, two steals).
Bath-Haverling: Jake Hagadone (22 points).
Note: Dansville led 15-1 after the first quarter and 38-6 at halftime.
LIVONIA 72, WAYLAND-COHOCTON 35
Livonia: Connor Feehan (25 points, eight steals, three assists); Chris Coyle (12 points, six assists, five rebounds); Jack Kearney (seven points); Tom Stewart (seven points).
Wayland-Cohocton: Matt Feinman (11 points).
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 46, KESHEQUA 39
Cal-Mum: Braeden Fonte (17 points, five rebounds); Jeremy Raymond (13 points); Donny Peet (nine points, six assists, five steals).
Keshequa: Nathan Thayer (16 points); Bryan Flanagan (13 points, 10 rebounds); Ian Hinrich (six points).
GIRLS
WELLSVILLE 39, LETCHWORTH 36
Letchworth: Annika Milillo (13 points, 10 blocks, 10 rebounds); Sasha Bellamy (eight points); Alyssa Milillo (six points).
Wellsville: Lindsey Stuck (12 points); Sara Reitz (nine points).
GR BOYS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
In Division I for the week ending January 29, Pembroke’s Cayden Pfalzer and Kendall’s Jacek Kwiatkowski earned the honors. Pfalzer averaged 24 points and 5.5 rebounds in wins over Cheektowaga and Kenmore East, while Kwiatkowski had 19 points in a narrow loss to Warsaw.
In Division II Notre Dame’s Ryan Fitzpatrick was named. After missing six weeks with a knee injury, Fitzpatrick came back to have 22 points with six 3-pointers and six rebounds in a win over CG Finney and 11 points in a loss to Oakfield-Alabama.