AVON — The Avon boys’ basketball team continued its red-hot start to the season, their latest victory coming over a quality Hornell team, 70-56, on Tuesday night. The Braves now sit at 6-1 entering the new year.
Hornell entered the matchup with Avon at 5-1 and were handed their second defeat of the young season due in part to a strong defensive effort put forth by the Braves. Avon limited the Red Raiders, who entered Tuesday’s action averaging 68 points per game, to just four points during the first quarter of play and 16 points throughout the first half. Avon’s defensive prowess helped it rack up an 18-point advantage at halftime before it cruised to victory throughout the second half.
Hornell’s 1,000-point scorer, Gennaro Picco, was limited to just 16 points in the loss, while P.J. Picco contributed 12 points for the Red Raiders.
While the Avon defense did its work, meanwhile, the Braves’ offense looked to Michael Rowland, the team’s star junior forward who began the season on the mend, to power a strong team effort. Rowland netted a game-high 20 points to propel the Braves’ victory, while Hudson Volpe put forth an incredible all-around performance consisting of 19 points and 15 rebounds. Lee Hartke added 14 points and doled out five assists for Avon, while Josh Harter recorded 11 points and six assists to aid the winning effort.
Avon’s win over Hornell was its second straight victory following a defeat at the hands of Class C1 foe Geneseo (6-1) on Dec. 16. The Braves will have a few days off before taking the court on Jan. 3, when it will meet Cal-Mum (0-4) at home. Avon will meet Geneseo again on Jan. 27.
BATH-HAVERLING 64, DUNDEE 58
Bath-Haverling: Jake Hagadone [21 points]; Justin Yehl [16 points]; Kobe Moore [11 points]
Dundee: Camden Rosemier [21 points]; Ryan McTamney [11 points]; Aiden Webster [10 points]; Logan Buchanan [10 points]
