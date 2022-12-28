Avon boys earn critical early-season win over Hornell Bath-Haverling downs Dundee

Avon is off to a hot start to the season as it hopes to defend its sectional championship this winter. Photo provided

AVON — The Avon boys’ basketball team continued its red-hot start to the season, their latest victory coming over a quality Hornell team, 70-56, on Tuesday night. The Braves now sit at 6-1 entering the new year.

Hornell entered the matchup with Avon at 5-1 and were handed their second defeat of the young season due in part to a strong defensive effort put forth by the Braves. Avon limited the Red Raiders, who entered Tuesday’s action averaging 68 points per game, to just four points during the first quarter of play and 16 points throughout the first half. Avon’s defensive prowess helped it rack up an 18-point advantage at halftime before it cruised to victory throughout the second half.

