AVON — Sarina McDowell’s double-double powered Avon to a 46-43 first-round victory over Clyde-Savannah in the Braves’ holiday tournament.
Avon trailed by a point at the half, but McDowell’s heroics down the stretch helped the Braves push past the Golden Eagles to advance to the title game. McDowell finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Ella Dailey aided the winning effort with nine points.
Avon (4-3) will meet Central Square of Section III in the title game on Thursday.
Perry: Jaelyn Morris [13 points]; Nellie Koronas [11 points, 14 rebounds, five steals]
Mt. Morris: Maria Cacerrs-Poa [11 points]
Cal-Mum: Ava Amorese [18 points, four assists, five rebounds]; Marissa Roides [13 points, five rebounds]; Hazell Nickerson [11 points, 19 rebounds, four blocks]
York: Isabel Laney [12 points, three rebounds, two steals]; Tessa Rodwell [Eight points, nine rebounds, two steals]
York: Joe Bauer [19 points]; Jake Pangrazio [16 points]; Parker Bonafede [14 points]
Cal-Mum: Donny Peet [19 points]; Jeremy Raymond [14 points]
Coach’s quote: “We played pretty well and got off to a great start,” said York head coach Ed Orman Jr. “Looking forward to competing against a really good Wheatland-Chili team tomorrow in the championship game of the Cal-Mum tournament.”
AVOCA-PRATTSBURGH 86, BATH-HAVERLING 62
Avoca-Prattsburgh: Sawyer Devoe [25 points]; Macoy Putnam [18 points]; Haden Abbott [18 points]; Evan Campbell [16 points]
Bath-Haverling: Jake Hagadone [13 points]; Austin Durand [11 points]; Justin Yehl [11 points]
ROCHESTER ACADEMY 66, GENESEO 60
Rochester Academy: Cam McDonald [17 points]; Christian Colerna [15 points]; Joe aiken [12 points]; Cam Miller [10 points]
Geneseo: Ryan Whitney [21 points, 10 rebounds]; Kellen O’Brien [18 points]; Ethan Bennett [10 points]; Eghosa Okpefe [Six points, 10 rebounds]
