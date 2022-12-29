Avon head coach Kevin Greenway talks things over with his girls during a timeout earlier this season. Lindsey Meys Photography

AVON — Sarina McDowell’s double-double powered Avon to a 46-43 first-round victory over Clyde-Savannah in the Braves’ holiday tournament.

Avon trailed by a point at the half, but McDowell’s heroics down the stretch helped the Braves push past the Golden Eagles to advance to the title game. McDowell finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Ella Dailey aided the winning effort with nine points.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags