ATTICA — Following a tough loss earlier in the week to Pembroke, the Byron-Bergen boys basketball team bounced back with a solid 61-45 victory over Attica on Thursday night.
The Bees found themselves down early but were able to rally in the second quarter to lead 29-23 at halftime.
David Brumsted led the way with 21 points and five rebounds, while Ryan Muscarella had 13 points and also held Attica leading scorer Cole Harding to just 12 points.
Braedyn Chambry added a double-double for B-B, which will be at Alexander next Wednesday.
Jack Janes had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Attica.
PEMBROKE 74, WHEATLAND-CHILI 51
Pembroke: Cayden Pfalzer (23 points); Tyson Totten (24 points); Chase Guzdek (17 points, 10 rebounds); Jon Suro (11 assists).
Wheatland-Chili: Leighton Williams (22 points); Jaden Schwenebraten (15 points); Terry Bayly-Henshaw (10 points).
Coach’s Quote: “We made a run in the second quarter and they answered it in the third outscoring us 19 to 16. We had to lock on Williams because he was really hurting us. Jacob Dulski did a really nice job holding him to just three points after he locked on him,” Pembroke head coach Matt Shay.
NOTRE DAME 63, ALEXANDER 54
Notre Dame: Jordan Welker (19 points, five rebounds, five assists); Jaden Sherwood (17 points, five rebounds); Jimmy Fanara (10 points, six rebounds, two steals).
Alexander: Dylan Pohl (19 points, eight rebounds); Trent Woods (11 points, five assists).
Coach’s Quote: “We played three of four quarters the way that we wanted to. We continue to have a quarter where we struggle offensively. Hopefully we can figure that out in the next eight games so that we can play four quarters of good basketball come sectional time. I thought we did a good job on Trent Woods, that was our main goal of the night. I thought the combination of Mavrik Hall and Bryceton Berry did a good job on Dylan Pohl, he’s a good inside presence for them. Just tried to limit those two guys as much as we could. We did that for the most part, just have to solve our one no-show quarter struggles,” Notre Dame head coach Mikey Rapone.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 87, LYNDONVILLE 32
Oakfield-Alabama: Kyle Porter (21 points, 10 rebounds, six steals); Brayden Smith (15 points); Noah Currier (14 points, six assists, five steals); Colton Yasses (12 points, five rebounds, four steals).
Lyndonville: Mason Nickerson (13 points); Ian Mank (eight points).
Kendall: Louie Conte (16 points); Jacek Kwiatkowski (13 points); Devin Edick (10 points); Austin Werth (10 points); Zach Barrett (eight points).
Elba: Angelo Penna (16 points); Nicholas Scott (15 points); Connor Scott (11 points).
Pavilion: Karlee Zinkievich (20 points, nine assists, five steals); Lauren Kingsley (12 points, nine rebounds, five blocks); Ella Tillotson (12 points, five rebounds).
Cal-Mum: Hazell Nickerson (13 points); Maddy Devore (10 points).
FILLMORE 31, LETCHWORTH 24
Letchworth: Trinity Scott (8 points); Hannah Gill (6 points).
Fillmore: Hope Russell (12 points); Rachel Hatch (6 points); Preslee Miller (6 points).
Note: Letchworth shot 9-of-43 from the field.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.