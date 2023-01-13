Photo Provided The Pavilion girls basketball team showed their support for Damar Hamlin on Thursday night.

ATTICA — Following a tough loss earlier in the week to Pembroke, the Byron-Bergen boys basketball team bounced back with a solid 61-45 victory over Attica on Thursday night.

The Bees found themselves down early but were able to rally in the second quarter to lead 29-23 at halftime.

