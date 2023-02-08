SCOTTSVILLE — Following a tough loss to Oakfield-Alabama on January 20, Byron-Bergen had plenty of time to regroup as the Bees wouldn’t be on the court again until February. But regroup they have and on Tuesday night they picked up a huge road win at Wheatland-Chili.
Down early, Byron-Bergen stormed back to take a double-digit lead heading to the fourth quarter before it was forced to hold on for a thrilling 64-62 victory, the Bees’ third win in a row since the aforementioned loss to the Hornets.
Byron-Bergen improved to 14-2, while Wheatland-Chili fell to 11-6.
“I am so proud of this group of guys,” Byron-Bergen head coach Roxanne Noeth said. “We could have got down on ourselves and each other early in this game, but we didn’t do that. We battled and showed a lot of heart. We are back at the HIVE on Thursday for a tough ND squad. Hoping we can recover tomorrow and be ready to go.”
Byron-Bergen trailed 11-1 early in the first quarter before it would chip away and close the gap to two at the end of the frame. With the Wildcats battling foul trouble, the Bees gained the lead in the second quarter and it would be up six at the break. Byron-Bergen would stretch its lead to 11 at the end of the third.
However, Jaden Schwenebraten connected on a pair of big 3-pointers and Wheatland-Chili would close the gap to two but that was as close as it would get.
Braeden Chambry had a huge double-double for the Bees with 18 points and 11 rebounds, including a big offensive rebound with under a minute to play, to lead the way.
Gianni Ferrara added 17 points, six rebounds and four steals, while Colin Martin and David Brumsted added 11 and 10 points, respectively; Brumsted added seven rebounds and five steals.
Ryan Muscarella chipped in with eight points for the Bees.
Schwenebraten led all scorers in the losing effort with 26 points for Wheatland-Chili, while Leighton Williams added 20.
PEMBROKE 108, HOLLEY 32
Pembroke: Tyson Totten (29 points); Cayden Pfalzer (23 points); Owen Hootman (14 points); Avery Ferreira (10 points); Chase Guzdek (10 points); Jon Suro (10 assists).
Holley: Destin Kuyal (11 points); Vinny Golisano (eight points).
NOTRE DAME 86, LYNDONVILLE 43
Notre Dame: Jimmy Fanara (career high 36 points); Jordan Welker (14 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds); Ryan Fitzpatrick (11 points); Jaden Sherwood (eight points); Bryceton Berry (seven points).
Lyndonville: Mason Nicholson (21 points).
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 73, ALEXANDER 53
Oakfield-Alabama: Kyle Porter (33 points, four rebounds); Noah Currier (10 points); Aiden Warner (six points, three assists, three steals); Brayden Smith (four rebounds, 10 assists, five steals); Colton Yasses (five rebounds, two steals).
Alexander: Dylan Pohl (16 points); Trent Woods (14 points).
Coach’s Quote: “We started the game off slow. Alexander did a good job of making early shots and coming out with good energy. Our defense picked up in the second quarter and into the second half. Our bench helped spark us too when we needed it the most,” said O-A head coach Ryan Stehlar.
YORK 89, MT. MORRIS 62
York: Jake Pangrazio (34 points); Maddox Timothy (26 points; Conner Rodwell (11 points); Tyler Brady (10 points).
Mt. Morris: Payton Bownds (13 points, nine rebounds); Bryson Constantino (11 points); Navier Ford (eight points, five assists, four steals).
Note: The win clinched the LCAA Division III Title for York for the second straight season.
AVON 77, PERRY 58
Avon: Trevor Stroud (18 points, six assists); Hudson Volpe (12 points, 10 rebounds); Josh Harter (12 points, six assists, five rebounds).
Perry: Braeden Wolfanger (15 points); Bryce Tallman (14 points); Brad Parsons (11 points); Matthew Givens (nine points, six assists).
DANSVILLE 55, LIVONIA 38
Dansville: Collin Gray (15 points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists); Ethan Canfield (12 points, 18 rebounds, four blocks); Tyler Harris (eight points, four steals); Reid Martin (seven points, five rebounds); Dawson Wadsworth (six points, five rebounds, five assists).
Livonia: Chris Coyle (20 points); Nick Coyle (six points).
PAVILION 60, CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 53
Pavilion: Dylan Wiedrich (seven points); Colton Dziekan (19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists); Zach Tillotson (17 points, six rebounds, six rebounds, four steals); Case Cummins (15 points, 5 3-pointers).
Cal-Mum: No Report.
Coach’s Quote: “(Cal-Mum coach) Shelton had his guys prepared tonight and they played hard all throughout the contest. Great team win for the Gophers tonight as they look to continue building momentum into sectionals,” said Pavilion head coach Jack Jeffres.
ALBION 55, WILSON 52
Albion: Blake Preston (17 points).
Wilson: No Report.
GIRLS
PITTSFORD MENDON 61, BATAVIA 28
Batavia: Isabella Walsh (11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks); Anna Varland (six points, two rebounds, two assists); Jaimin Macdonald (five points, five rebounds); Marisha Tucholski (four points, four rebounds).
YORK 54, WILLIAMSON/MARION 40
York: Rylee Cuozzo (18 points, nine rebounds); Tessa Rodwell (12 points, 12 rebounds, three assists); Merideth Holland (11 points, five rebounds); Isabel Laney (10 points).
Williamson/Marion: Kate Campbell (19 points).
WILSON 52, ALBION 28
Albion: Madison Hughson (14 points).
Wilson: Lilah Frerichs (13 points).