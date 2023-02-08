Byron-Bergen boys

The Byron-Bergen boys basketball team improved to 14-2 with its Tuesday night victory against Wheatland-Chili. It was B-B's third win in a row.

SCOTTSVILLE — Following a tough loss to Oakfield-Alabama on January 20, Byron-Bergen had plenty of time to regroup as the Bees wouldn’t be on the court again until February. But regroup they have and on Tuesday night they picked up a huge road win at Wheatland-Chili.

Down early, Byron-Bergen stormed back to take a double-digit lead heading to the fourth quarter before it was forced to hold on for a thrilling 64-62 victory, the Bees’ third win in a row since the aforementioned loss to the Hornets.

