BATAVIA — The 2021-22 high school basketball season was a trying one for 33rd-year Batavia head varsity boys coach Buddy Brasky and his team. Enduring the program’s first losing season since 1997, the Blue Devils forged through plenty of tough times while still managing the upset of a lifetime when they knocked off defending champion and No. 1 seed Northstar Christian in the quarterfinal round of the Class B1 tournament.
With that said, after being ousted by Palmyra-Macedon in the B1 semifinal, Brasky and his team, which returned all but one senior from last year’s team, had some reflecting to do throughout a long offseason. Returning plenty of soon-to-be-senior talent for the 2022-23 campaign, the Blue Devils were at a crossroads entering many of the rostered athletes’ final season on the hardwood.
Credit to the kids and coaches, Batavia has made as rapid a turnaround as you’ll see, going from an also-ran a year ago to the top dog within Class B1 entering this winter’s postseason. After Newark fell to Eastridge, 78-68, on Thursday night, and Batavia defeated Greece Olympia, 57-42, the Blue Devils improved their positioning from No. 2 to No. 1 on the final day of the Section V Boys Basketball regular season. They will earn a bye into the quarterfinal round of the sectional tournament.
“Last year we had a very young team. We were returning four starters this year and our other two seniors got significant playing time last year so we were hopeful we could turn it around quickly,” said Brasky. “Our underclassmen had a successful JV season last year, so they were ready to contribute as well. Even though we thought we could have a good season, gaining the No. 1 seed was beyond our expectations. These kids did a nice job working through some tough times and coming out the other side to find success. It’s what you hope to see as a coach.”
Batavia led Olympia by eight at the half and never looked back, riding a team-high 14 points from Carter McFollins and 10 points from Rashawd Christie to claim the victory. It was Christie’s third straight game scoring in double figures.
“It was Senior Night and we came out over hyped and started slow,” said Brasky. “Carter scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and we led by eight at the break. Olympia hung around in the third quarter. Sawyer Siverling then hit three big 3-pointers to extend the lead to 19 early in the fourth quarter and the rest was history.”
The Section V Boys Basketball sectional brackets have yet to be released, but Batavia will earn a home game in the quarterfinal round set for late next week.
“Anytime you can play at home in the sectionals it means a lot,” added Brasky. “Our guys are looking forward to it.”
