Batavia boys lock up No. 1 seed in Class B1

Photo Provided Batavia has earned the No. 1 seed entering the Class B tournament.

BATAVIA — The 2021-22 high school basketball season was a trying one for 33rd-year Batavia head varsity boys coach Buddy Brasky and his team. Enduring the program’s first losing season since 1997, the Blue Devils forged through plenty of tough times while still managing the upset of a lifetime when they knocked off defending champion and No. 1 seed Northstar Christian in the quarterfinal round of the Class B1 tournament.

With that said, after being ousted by Palmyra-Macedon in the B1 semifinal, Brasky and his team, which returned all but one senior from last year’s team, had some reflecting to do throughout a long offseason. Returning plenty of soon-to-be-senior talent for the 2022-23 campaign, the Blue Devils were at a crossroads entering many of the rostered athletes’ final season on the hardwood.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags