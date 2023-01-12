ROCHESTER — Batavia had its lead trimmed down to two with 1:06 to play and down to one with :10 to play, but held on for dear life as the Blue Devils improved to 7-2 with a thrilling 74-71 win over Vertus Charter School of Rochester on Wednesday night.
The McFollins brothers, Ja’Vin and Carter powered Batavia’s victory, with Ja’Vin scoring a team-high 19 points, including a 12-point third quarter during which he drained four 3-pointers. Carter added 17 points, including eight in the fourth to help Batavia seal the deal.
“It was a really intense game,” said Batavia head coach Buddy Brasyky. “Vertus has multiple guys that can score. They hit nine 3-pointers, many of them deep. Our guys won the battle of the boards even though they were much bigger. All in all, I am very proud of our effort.”
Aiden Bellavia was a significant factor in Batavia’s solid effort on the defensive and offensive boards, finishing with 15 points.
E’Mere Fulton paced Vertus (7-6) with 22 points.
Batavia remains the No. 1 seed in Class B1.
DANSVILLE 61, ROCHESTER PREP 47
Dansville: Collin Gray (17 points, seven rebounds, three steals); Dawson Wadsworth (14 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals); Tyler Harris (12 points, six rebounds, four steals); Ethan Canfield (Nine points, 12 rebounds, four blocks)
Rochester Prep: Kyron Shaw (10 points)
York: Maddox Timothy (13 points); Joe Bauer (13 points); Jake Pangrazio (12 points); Kadin Akram (Eight points)
Keshequa: Aiden Upright (11 points); Bryan Flanagan (Nine points); Nathan Thayer (Nine points)
Coach’s quote: “It was a complete team effort, everyone contributed and brought great effort on the road in a division game tonight,” said York head coach Ed Orman Jr. “We travel to Randolph to take on the No. 3 Class C team in the state on Satuday in what should be an incredibly difficult test for our guys.”
Geneseo: Ethan Bennett (25 points, five 3-pointers); Kellen O’Brien (15 points); Eghosa Okpefe (13 points, 13 rebounds); Ryan Whitney (12 points, 10 rebounds)
Perry: Matt Givens (15 points); Bryce Tallman (13 points)
Warsaw: Jake Sawdey (18 points, six rebounds, six blocks); Ty Joy (16 points, seven rebounds, three blocks); Bailey Schell (14 points, five rebounds); Patrick Klump (Seven points, six rebounds, six assists)
Cal-Mum: Braeden Fonte (14 points); Nate Doll (13 points)
BATH-HAVERLING 44, WAYLAND-COHOCTON 27
Bath-Haverling: Austin Durand (18 points); Justin Yehl (16 points)
Way-Coh: Matt Feinman (Nine points)
Le Roy: Merritt Holly Jr. (26 points); Parker Dowell (11 points, three 3-pointers)
Letchworth: Jacob Stowell (13 points); Logan Diver (11 points, three 3-pointers)
Coach’s quote: Coach Weinman had his team well prepared,” said Letchworth head coach Tyler King. “We tried to throw a few different defenses at them tonight and they executed their offenses well. Merritt is one of the best players in our league and tonight he played like it. I thought our effort was really great at various times throughout the game, but LeRoy played well on the attack and converted their opportunities throughout the game.”
MT. MORRIS 67, PAVILION 52
Mt. Morris: Payton Bownds (18 points, five rebounds, four assists); Ben Bacon (15 points, four assists); Mason Santini (12 points, 10 rebounds); Navier Ford (10 points, 11 rebounds)
Pavilion: Zack Tillotson (21 points, six rebounds, three assists, five steals); Case Cummins (16 points)
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.