Batavia earned a significant win over Vertus Charter School of Rochester on Wednesday. Photo provided

ROCHESTER — Batavia had its lead trimmed down to two with 1:06 to play and down to one with :10 to play, but held on for dear life as the Blue Devils improved to 7-2 with a thrilling 74-71 win over Vertus Charter School of Rochester on Wednesday night.

The McFollins brothers, Ja’Vin and Carter powered Batavia’s victory, with Ja’Vin scoring a team-high 19 points, including a 12-point third quarter during which he drained four 3-pointers. Carter added 17 points, including eight in the fourth to help Batavia seal the deal.

