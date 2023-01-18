LIVONIA — Batavia’s Carter McFollins would not be denied on Tuesday night.
The Batavia senior’s game-high 20 points helped power his team’s fifth straight victory, a 64-43 win over host Livonia on Tuesday night.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LIVONIA — Batavia’s Carter McFollins would not be denied on Tuesday night.
The Batavia senior’s game-high 20 points helped power his team’s fifth straight victory, a 64-43 win over host Livonia on Tuesday night.
“This was Carter’s best game of the year,” said Batavia head coach Buddy Brasky. “He played a complete game, all 32 minutes.”
Sawyer Siverling added 16 points for the Blue Devils, while Mikey McKenzie chipped in 10 points. Livonia (6-7) was paced by Connor Feehan, who scored 15 points.
Batavia is now 9-2 and remains the No. 1 seed in Class B1.
WARSAW 52, PERRY 45
Warsaw: Jake Sawdey [14 point]; Quinton Librock [13 points]; Patrick Klump [12 points]
Perry: Matt Givens [17 points]; Bryce Tallman [10 points]; Devon Szwaczkowski [Eight points, 10 rebounds]
BATH-HAVERLING 70, ADDISON 58
Bath-Haverling: Austin Duran [18 points]; Jake Hagadone [15 points]; Kobe Moore [10 points]; Justin Yehl [10 points]
Addison: Zane Hareones [15 points]; Jacope Vimini [15 points]; Elijah Scriber [10 points]
BLOOMFIELD 59, WAYLAND-COHOCTON 37
Bloomfield: Cameron Smith [33 points, nine 3-pointers]; Jonathan Nelson [Nine points]
Wayland-Cohocton: Tony Schirmer [13 points]; Kadyn Brown [Seven points]
LE ROY 66, PAVILION 36
Le Roy: Merritt Holly Jr. [20 points]; Aaric Luce [15 points]
Pavilion: Case Cummins [14 points, six rebounds]; Colton Dziekan [11 points and six rebounds]
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.