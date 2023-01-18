The Batavia boys captured their first Batavia Lions Club Tournament title since 2019 with a win over Le Roy in Thursday's title game. Photo provided

LIVONIA — Batavia’s Carter McFollins would not be denied on Tuesday night.

The Batavia senior’s game-high 20 points helped power his team’s fifth straight victory, a 64-43 win over host Livonia on Tuesday night.

