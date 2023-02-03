ELBA — Byron-Bergen completed its season sweep over Genesee Region League divisional rival Elba, defeating the host Lancers, 53-36, on Thursday night. On a night when senior captain Kendall Phillips was celebrating her birthday, the third-year varsity player led all scorers, contributing 16 points, including four 3-pointers, to the Bees’ winning effort.
Three of Phillips’ 3-pointers came during the first quarter to help set the tone for visiting B-B, while Ava Wagoner also put forth a strong performance, finishing with 11 points, while Janessa Amesbury poured in eight points. Elba was powered by Sydney Reilly, who scored 12 of her 14 points during the first half. Halie Scouten added 12 points for Elba (8-9).
Byron-Bergen is now 10-6 and heads to Lyons on Saturday. The Lions previously defeated the Bees, 58-40 on January 14.
Pembroke: Elle Peterson (18 points)
Kendall: No report submitted.
LYNDONVILLE 49, WHEATLAND-CHILI 22
Lyndonville: Addison Dillenbeck (13 points, three steals); Isabella Groves (11 points, seven rebounds); Lorelei Dillenbeck (10 points, nine rebounds, seven assists); Ashlee Stephens (Eight points, 10 rebounds, three steals, two blocks)
Wheatland-Chili: No report submitted.
NOTRE DAME 38, C.G. FINNEY 25
Notre Dame: Amelia McCulley (25 points, seven rebounds, five blocks); Avelin Tomidy (Nine points, 14 rebounds, four steals)
C.G. Finney: No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “This was one of those sloppy road games that you’re just happy to get out with a win and move on,” said Notre Dame head coach Tom McCulley.
Alexander: Alyssa Kramer (29 points); Emily Pietrzykowski (Nine points, four assists, six steals)
Attica: No report submitted.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 55, HOLLEY 24
Oakfield-Alabama: Emma Wray (13 points, three rebounds, three assists); Caitlin Ryan (12 points, four rebounds, four steals); Alea Groff (11 points, 10 rebounds, four assists); Makena Reding (Nine points, six assists, five steals, five rebounds)
Holley: Alivia Wolf (10 points); Sammy Bates (12 points)
Coach’s quote: “On Senior night, our three seniors, Emma Wray, Makena Reding and Brooke Reding stepped up as we jumped out to a 28-7 lead after the first quarter. We connected on nine 3-pointers for the night.”
Geneseo: Morgan Wolcott (15 points)
Perry: Nellie Koronas (10 points, nine rebounds)
Keshequa: No report submitted.
York: Rylee Cuozzo (17 points, seven rebounds); Tessa Rodwell (11 points, six rebounds)
MT. MORRIS 49, PAVILION 47
Mt. Morris: Bryson Constantino (16 points, four 3-pointers); Navier Ford (Nine points, four steals); Ben Bacon (Nine points); Payton Bownds (12 rebounds, four steals, three assists)
Pavilion: Colton Dziekan (15 points, three assists); Landon Stoddard (15 points, five steals)
Coach’s quote: “Bryson got us going early, hitting a pair of threes and a layup for eight early points. Then we got a little flat offensively. We did a good job of getting to the free throw line, but were not hitting from the stripe. We were down one inside of a minute, when Payton got to the line. He hit one free throw to tie it up. We made a defensive stop and then we were able to get Mason Santini on the high post, he made a great step to the basket and scored a layup for the lead. Then we made a great stop to secure the win. We finished an NBA-style run of five games in the last seven days, going 4-1 with our only loss to Class C powerhouse York,” said Mt. Morris head coach Brian Stout.
“Both teams fought hard throughout. Down two with six seconds left, Colton executed our play to perfection, getting all the way to the rim and missing on a tough no call. Would have loved to see him at the line with a chance to tie. Never comes down to one play and me missed several 50/50 balls tonight that really hurt us. Mt. Morris played well tonight and Constantino made big shots all game,” said Pavilion head coach Jack Jeffres.
Roy-Hart: Jamel Johnson (36 points); Jackson Webber (11 points); Dan Aquilina (10 points)
Albion: Blake Preston (25 points); Aquil Gaffney (15 points); Javon Jones (14 points)
Geneseo: Ethan Bennett (23 points, six rebounds, six assists); Ryan Whitney (21 points, 10 rebounds); Eghosa Okpefe (17 points, 13 rebounds); Kellen O’Brien (10 points, four steals)
Fillmore: Mitchell Ward (20 points); Zach Sisson (19 points)
