Byron-Bergen completed its season sweep over rival Elba on Thursday. Photo provided

ELBA — Byron-Bergen completed its season sweep over Genesee Region League divisional rival Elba, defeating the host Lancers, 53-36, on Thursday night. On a night when senior captain Kendall Phillips was celebrating her birthday, the third-year varsity player led all scorers, contributing 16 points, including four 3-pointers, to the Bees’ winning effort.

Three of Phillips’ 3-pointers came during the first quarter to help set the tone for visiting B-B, while Ava Wagoner also put forth a strong performance, finishing with 11 points, while Janessa Amesbury poured in eight points. Elba was powered by Sydney Reilly, who scored 12 of her 14 points during the first half. Halie Scouten added 12 points for Elba (8-9).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags