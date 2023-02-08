HONEOYE — After enduring a 10-game losing streak to begin the season, the Cal-Mum boys never lost hope. Now, with sectionals a little over a week away, the Raiders may finally be rounding into form. Following a 74-69 Monday-night win over host Honeoye, C-M has now won two of its past three games.
Nate Doll propelled the Raiders’ Tuesday night win, scoring a team-high 24 points while securing 10 rebounds. Donny Peet added 17 points, grabbed five rebounds and doled out nine assists, while Braeden Fonte scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to join Doll with a double-double.
Honeoye was paced by Owen Baader, who scored a game-high 25 points. Billy Corey added 12 points for the Bulldogs, while Owen Reynolds scored 11 points.
Cal-Mum is now 3-14. Honeoye is 8-8.
Bath-Haverling: Jake Hagadone (32 points); Austin Durand (23 points, six 3-pointers)
Penn Yan: Tanyon Dunning (25 points); Matt Tones (11 points)
Attica: Cole Harding (18 points, 12 rebounds); Jack Janes (16 points, 11 rebounds); Noah Wheeler (13 points)
Kendall: Zach Barrett (16 points)
Coach’s quote: “At half, Kendall was up 30-18. Kendall played tougher than us and smarter in the first half and took advantage of all our miscues. Noah Wheeler hit a huge 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to give us our first lead since it was 2-0 in the first. He also went 4-of-4 from the free throw line down the stretch to help ice the game. We did a much better job in the second half just playing within ourselves and not forcing the ball. When we play unselfish, we do pretty well. I was proud of the guys coming back from down 12 to get a win on their home court at the end of the year,” said Attica head coach Rob Crowley.
Wheatland-Chili: Leighton Williams (28 points); Jaden Schwenebraten (12 points)
Early College: No report submitted.
Keshequa: Bryan Flanagan (25 points, 15 rebounds); Nathan Thayer (12 points); Ian Hinrich (10 points)
Naples: No report submitted.
