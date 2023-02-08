Cal-Mum hoops

Photo via Cal-Mum Hoops

Cal-Mum picked up its second win in three games on Monday night.

HONEOYE — After enduring a 10-game losing streak to begin the season, the Cal-Mum boys never lost hope. Now, with sectionals a little over a week away, the Raiders may finally be rounding into form. Following a 74-69 Monday-night win over host Honeoye, C-M has now won two of its past three games.

Nate Doll propelled the Raiders’ Tuesday night win, scoring a team-high 24 points while securing 10 rebounds. Donny Peet added 17 points, grabbed five rebounds and doled out nine assists, while Braeden Fonte scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to join Doll with a double-double.

