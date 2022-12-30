CALEDONIA — Nothing beats that championship feeling.
The Cal-Mum girls basketball team experienced the rush that comes with a title victory, outlasting Oakfield-Alabama, 47-42, in the C-M Holiday Tournament final to take home their first championship in their host tournament since 2016.
Hazell Nickerson was nearly unstoppable on both ends of the floor for C-M in the title win, securing 25 rebounds while scoring a game-high 20 points. She also blocked four shots. Ava Amorese, who was named tournament MVP, added a solid performance for C-M, contributing seven points with 10 rebounds and three steals. Maddy DeVore scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Raiders.
Cal-Mum rallied from an early six-point deficit and went on to outscore O-A in each of the final three quarters to earn the championship win.
A steal and layup from O-A’s Makena Reding tied the game at 40 with just under five minutes remaining, but the Raiders answered with two free throws to from DeVore to regain the lead, which turned out to be for good. With just over a minute to play, a rebound and putback from Nickerson increased the C-M lead to 45-40 and the Raiders were able to salt away the slim win.
Oakfield-Alabama was powered by Reding, who scored a team-high 13 points to go with five rebounds and three steals. Caitlin Ryan scored 12 points for O-A, while Piper Hyde contributed six points, five rebounds and three steals for the Hornets.
WATERLOO 64, LIVONIA 60 Finals, Great Livonia Shootout
Livonia: Kylie Buckley [29 points, 13 rebounds]; Libby Kwak [14 points, six rebounds]; Mary Kwak [Eight points, seven rebounds]
Waterloo: No report submitted.
AVON 49, CENTRAL SQUARE (SEC. III) 39
Finals, Avon Holiday Tournament
Avon: Sarina McDowell [30 points, 11 rebounds, tournament MVP]; Kennedy Fries [10 points, two 3-pointers]; Maggie Vanderbilt [14 rebounds]
Central Square: Natalie Bush [18 points]; Sam Haley [13 points]
GENESEO 51, CLYDE SAVANNAH 44
Consolation, Avon Holiday Tournament
Geneseo: Morgan Wolcott [15 points]; Mary-Claire Rollins [13 points]; Caroline Capel [10 points]
Clyde-Savannah: Jaida Larsen [21 points]; Taylor Carnevale [12 points]
ARKPORT/CANASERAGA 52, WARSAW 38
Arkport/Canaseraga: No report submitted.
Warsaw: Sophia Phillips [Eight points, seven rebounds]
LYNDONVILLE 53, MEDINA 25
Lyndonville: Ashlee Stephens [14 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks]; Haley Shaffer [12 points, seven rebounds]; Addison Dillenbeck [Six points, four assists, five steals]
Medina: Ryle VanNostrand [11 points]; Stella Poler [10 points]
Boys Basketball
YORK 68, WHEATLAND-CHILI 61
Finals, Cal-Mum Holiday Tournament
York: Maddox Timothy [26 points, tournmanent MVP]; Connor Rodwell [18 points]; Tyler Brady [16 points]
Wheatland-Chili: Leighton Williams [20 points]; Jaden Schwenebraten [17 points]; Terrance Bayly-Henshaw [11 points]
Coach’s quote: “We’re really excited to have won the Cal-Mum Christmas Tournament championship for the first time since 2016,” said York head coach Ed Orman Jr. “It’s even more rewarding when you beat a really good team like Wheatland. I’m proud of the way our team battled adversity and look forward to seeing us grow and develop as a team.”
GANANDA 85, CAL-MUM 74
Finals, Cal-Mum Holiday Tournament
Gananda: Cohyn Reisman [31 points, four 3-pointers]; Miles Caviness [20 points]; Isaiah Espaillat [17 points]
Cal-Mum: Donny Peet [25 points, four 3-pointers]; Nate Doll [18 points, seven rebounds]; Jeremy Raymond [13 points]
PERRY 56, ALEXANDER 54
Perry: Matthew Givens [21 points]; Carson Petrie [14 points]; Braeden Wolfanger [10 points]
Alexander: Dylan Pohl [28 points, 20 rebounds]; Jayden Snyder [11 points]; Trent Woods [Seven points, 10 assists]
ROY-HART 59, ATTICA 58
Roy-Hart: Jamel Johnson Jr. [18 points]
Attica: Cole Harding [14 points, five rebounds, five assists]; Landyn Thomas [10 points, six steals]