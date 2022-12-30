Cal-Mum girls win tourney title HOLIDAY Tourney: Girls’ first since '16; York wins boys bracket

Cal-Mum won its host tournament with a victory over Oakfield-Alabama in the title game. Photos provided by Cal-Mum Central School

CALEDONIA — Nothing beats that championship feeling.

The Cal-Mum girls basketball team experienced the rush that comes with a title victory, outlasting Oakfield-Alabama, 47-42, in the C-M Holiday Tournament final to take home their first championship in their host tournament since 2016.

