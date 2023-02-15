LYNDONVILLE: Following a strong six-game winning streak that brought them back to the .500 mark, the Elba girls basketball team suffered through a couple of tough losses — to Byron-Bergen and Pembroke — to dip to 8-10.
However, the Lancers appear to have found their way again.
Elba got a big night from Sydney Reilly as it took care of a strong Lyndonville team 68-55 to capture it’s second straight win to close the regular season at 10-10.
Reilly finished the night with a huge double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Hailie Deville was also impressive with a monster double-double of her own with 16 points and 15 boards.
Mariah Ognibene and Lydia Ross each finished with 10 points in the win with Ognibene adding eight caroms, while Kennedy Augello filled the stat sheet with six points, six rebounds and assists.
“A great team win to finish the regular season,” Elba head coach Charlie Pangrazio said. “We played a good Lyndonville team and the team stuck together to get the hard fought win. Excited to start sectionals next week.”
Addison Dillenbeck had a big night in the losing effort for the Tigers with 21 points, seven assists, two rebounds and two assists, while Ashlee Stephens added 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and a pair of blocks.
Also for Lyndonville, Lorelei Dillenbeck finished with eight points, eight assists, three rebounds and three steals, Haley Shaffer had seven points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals and Isabella Groves chipped in with six points and a pair of caroms.
ALEXANDER 57, KENDALL 17
Alexander: Melanie Pohl (11 points, 14 rebounds); Alyssa Kramer (19 points).
Kendall: No Report.
Coach’s Quote: “It was a great team win for us on senior night,” Alexander head coach Marcia Hirsch said.
ATTICA 47, HOLLEY 35
Attica: Mackenzie McLeod (13 points, five assists); Elise Dressel (11 points); Olivia Mercado (seven points, 10 rebounds); Madelyn Robinson (five points, 14 rebounds).
Holley: No Report.
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 42, GENESEO 34
Cal-Mum: Hazell Nickerson (15 points, 11 rebounds); Ava Amorese (14 points, five assists); Maddy DeVore (three points, 10 rebounds); Marisa Roides (five points, six rebounds, five steals).
Geneseo: Caroline Capel (13 points); Bridget McMaster (eight points); Morgan Wolcott (seven points).
PAVILION 52, PERRY 35
Pavilion: Karlee Zinkievich (27 points); Lauren Kingsley (16 points, eight rebounds); Makayla Washburn (six points).
Perry: Meredith Petri (14 points).
LETCHWORTH 40, WARSAW 30
Letchworth: Annika Milillo (11 points); Morgan Brace (eight points, six rebounds, five steals); Annetta Owens (eight points); Hana Gill (six points, six assists, six steals).
Warsaw: Abby Laubenheimer (11 points, two rebounds); Taylor Howard (eight points, five rebounds); Sophia Phillips (seven points).
Coach’s Quote: “It was nice to see these girls get a win. We have played so many close games over the course of the season. We have played some tough teams right down to the wire. I’m proud of this team and what they have done this year. We will continue to grow and improve,” Letchworth head coach Chad DeRock said.
YORK 48, AVON 41
York: Tessa Rodwell (23 points, 11 rebounds, three steals); Rylee Cuozzo (10 points, seven rebounds); Alaina Englert (seven points, seven assists, three steals, two rebounds); Merideth Holland (two points, 10 rebounds).
Avon: Sarina McDowell (16 points); Kennedy Fries (10 points).
Note: York went on a 11-0 run to end the game; Rodwell had 16 points in the fourth quarter.
BOYS
BYRON-BERGEN 63, KENDALL 44
Byron-Bergen: David Brumsted (18 points, eight rebounds); Collin Martin (10 points, six rebounds, four steals); Gianni Ferrara (eight points, seven rebounds, five assists).
Kendall: No Report.
Coach’s Quote: “So proud of this group of young men. They have answered the call each and every night. Now the fun begins,” said Byron-Bergen head coach Roxanne Noeth.