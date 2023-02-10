LE ROY — For any high school hardwood star to eclipse 1,000 points for his career is impressive. To do so as a junior is an incredible feat.

Le Roy’s Merritt Holly Jr. did just that on Thursday in the Oatkan Knights’ Livingston Conference matchup with Avon, eclipsing the milestone during a 16-point performance. Le Roy lost the game, 74-55, but after Holly Jr. recorded his milestone moment from the free throw line late in the fourth quarter, there was plenty to celebrate for the Knights’ faithful inside the gymnasium at Le Roy High School.

