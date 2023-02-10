LE ROY — For any high school hardwood star to eclipse 1,000 points for his career is impressive. To do so as a junior is an incredible feat.
Le Roy’s Merritt Holly Jr. did just that on Thursday in the Oatkan Knights’ Livingston Conference matchup with Avon, eclipsing the milestone during a 16-point performance. Le Roy lost the game, 74-55, but after Holly Jr. recorded his milestone moment from the free throw line late in the fourth quarter, there was plenty to celebrate for the Knights’ faithful inside the gymnasium at Le Roy High School.
Holly is a four-year varsity player, helping guide the Knights as one of their top scorers for each of the past three seasons. With one week remaining the the regular season of his junior campaign, Holly Jr. now sits at 1,001 points for his career.
Leading Avon in the win was Josh Harter, who recorded 26 points to lead all scorers, while Trevor Stroud added 20 points and eight steals. Hudson Volpe had another big night on the boards for the Braves, recording 18 rebounds to go with his 10 points.
Le Roy’s Andrew Pocock scored 16 points in the loss, while Cal Koukides recorded 10 points.
WHEATLAND-CHILI 75, ELBA 31
Wheatland-Chili: Jaden Schwenebraten (career-high 40 points); Leighton Williams (21 points)
Elba: Ashton Bezon (10 points)
PEMBROKE 86, ALEXANDER 49
Pembroke: Tyson Totten (28 points); Avery Ferreira (17 points); Cayden Pfalzer (14 points); Jon Suro (11 assists); Owen Hootman (Nine points)
Alexander: Dylan Pohl (17 points)
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 53, ATTICA 44
Oakfield-Alabama: Noah Currier (18 points, six rebounds, five steals); Brayden Smith (12 points, eight rebounds, two steals); Kyle Porter (11 points)
Attica: Cole Harding (16 points); Landyn Thomas (Nine points)
Coach’s quote: “Tonight was another battle against a solid team. Coach Crowley does a great job as always preparing his team. It was our senior night and I felt those boys stepped up in a big way. They found ways to get stops against some great scorers at Attica. It’s always nice to get a win for the seniors on their night to be recognized. It was a great team win on their home floor,” said O-A head coach Ryan Stehlar.
DANSVILLE 71, WILSON MAGNET 34
Dansville: Stephanie Youngers (17 points, four rebounds); Megan Tyler (12 points, five rebounds); Chelsie Tyler (13 points, two rebounds)
Wilson: No report submitted.
