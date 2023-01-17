HORNELL — While enduring one of the most challenging non-league schedules of any Livingston Conference team, Hornell has hit a few rough patches, including during a 72-56 home defeat at the hands of Aquinas Institute on Monday night.
Aquinas entered the game an impressive 7-4, while Hornell was hoping to move one game further away from .500, entering with a record of 6-4. The Lil’ Irish seized a slim 29-28 advantage at the half before outscoring Hornell, 23-15, in the third and 20-13 in the fourth to secure the convincing win.
“Our kids as always played as hard as they could but ran out of gas late in the game vs a very skilled and athletic opponent,” said Hornell head coach Brian Dyring.
Jordyn Dyring paced the Red Raiders with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Maddie Moore netted 15 points and secured eight rebounds. Raegan Evingham scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Hornell, while Selena Maldonado added 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
“I thought we rebounded the ball very well but did a really bad job in locating and recognizing who the shooters are and where they were located,” added Coach Dyring. “We need to do a better job with our court awareness and the other team’s player personnel that’s on the floor. We have to do a better job communicating as well. Several times when we weren’t in the press we would find a player that thought we were in the press and when we were pressing at times we would have a player that wasn’t pressing. All fixable things but they need to be cleaned up sooner than later as we have two big league games left this week at Way-Coh and at Dansville. If we can clean those things up, it will go a long way in helping us be more successful against the elite teams.”
Aquinas was led by Ajayah Orr who scored a game-high 32 points, including seven 3-pointers, while Molly O’Toole added 21 points, 10 of which came during a red-hot third quarter.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.