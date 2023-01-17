The Kendall boys dropped a heartbreaker on Monday afternoon. File photo

HORNELL — While enduring one of the most challenging non-league schedules of any Livingston Conference team, Hornell has hit a few rough patches, including during a 72-56 home defeat at the hands of Aquinas Institute on Monday night.

Aquinas entered the game an impressive 7-4, while Hornell was hoping to move one game further away from .500, entering with a record of 6-4. The Lil’ Irish seized a slim 29-28 advantage at the half before outscoring Hornell, 23-15, in the third and 20-13 in the fourth to secure the convincing win.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags