With the game tied at 52 with under a minute to play, Eugenio Maria des Hostos Charter School of Rochester’s Lavante Brown drained a go-ahead 3-pointer, seizing a three-point lead with :03 remaining before going on to get a critical stop on host Kendall’s ensuing possession to preserve a thrilling 55-52 road victory.
Kendall held an early advantage, but the game quickly developed into a back-and-forth affair, with the Eagles giving way in the end while falling to 3-7 on the year. EMHCS is now 2-9.
Over the weekend, the York boys came up with a critical non-league win over Randolph. The Cardinals entered the game as the No. 3 team in the state, but the Golden Knights rode 20-plus-point performances from Maddox Timothy and Joe Bauer to a convincin 15-point win.
“I am extremely proud of our guys, going on a long road trip like that and playing against an amazing team like Randolph is tough,” said York head coach Ed Orman Jr. “We played great offensively and got some timely stops when we needed them. I look forward to seeing us continue to grow and am so proud of this team.”
The Knights seized a seven-point halftime lead and never looked back outscoring Randolph, 33-25 in the second half. Timothy led the way with 23 points, while Bauer added 22 points and Jake Pangrazio scored 15 points.
Randolph was powered by Carson Conley, who scored a game-high 28 points, while Drew Hind added 18 points and Griffin Nelson scored 11 points.
