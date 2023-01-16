The balls will remain on the rack at Newark Arts once the regular season ends. The No. 17 Jaguars are disqualified from the NJIAA tournament due to illegal participation during an on-court incident Thursday against Roselle Catholic.

With the game tied at 52 with under a minute to play, Eugenio Maria des Hostos Charter School of Rochester’s Lavante Brown drained a go-ahead 3-pointer, seizing a three-point lead with :03 remaining before going on to get a critical stop on host Kendall’s ensuing possession to preserve a thrilling 55-52 road victory.

Kendall held an early advantage, but the game quickly developed into a back-and-forth affair, with the Eagles giving way in the end while falling to 3-7 on the year. EMHCS is now 2-9.

