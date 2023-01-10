The Keshequa boys worked their way back to .500 with a win on Monday night. Photo credit: DeClerck Flooring

NUNDA — The Keshequa boys improved to .500 on the season with a 42-34 win over Hinsdale on Monday night. Powering the Indians’ victory was Bryan Flanagan, who scored a game-high 18 points while securing 10 rebounds. Aiden Upright, Ian Hinrich and Jaiden Buchinger each scored six points for Keshequa, which will take on York on Wednesday.

Boys Basketball

