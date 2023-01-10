NUNDA — The Keshequa boys improved to .500 on the season with a 42-34 win over Hinsdale on Monday night. Powering the Indians’ victory was Bryan Flanagan, who scored a game-high 18 points while securing 10 rebounds. Aiden Upright, Ian Hinrich and Jaiden Buchinger each scored six points for Keshequa, which will take on York on Wednesday.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 60, LETCHWORTH 48
Oakfield-Alabama: Kyle Porter (19 points, three 3-pointers, four assists, five steals); Bodie Hyde (10 points, four rebounds); Colton Yasses (10 points, four steals); Aiden Warner (10 points)
Letchworth: Jacob Stowell (12 points, 11 rebounds); Devin Tisdale (10 points); Garrett Kemp (Six points, Eight rebounds)
Coach’s quote: “Oakfield was very tenacious defensively,” said Letchworth head coach Tyler King. “They forced us to turn the ball over quite bit throughout the first half and that dug us quite a deep hole. Coach Stehlar had his group ready to play tonight. They did a great job sharing the basketball, finding the open man and finishing at the bucket.”
BATH-HAVERLING 53, HAMMONDSPORT 27
Bath-Haverling: Justin Yehl (18 points); Austin Durand (13 points); Caden Minnich (10 points)
Hammondsport: Ija YanAli (12 points); Cody Cook (Seven points)
AVON 43, ROCHESTER ACADEMY 13
Avon: Sarina McDowell (20 points, eight rebounds); Maria Geary (10 points); Maggie Vanderbilt (Eight points, eight rebounds)
Rochester Academy: Joahoni Frost (11 points)
Kendall: Brooke Rodas (10 points, two 3-pointers, five rebounds, three steals, two assists); Ava LaMay (Eight points, 10 rebounds, three steals, four blocks, one assist)
Pembroke: Karli Houseknecht (10 points, four rebounds, eight steals); Jada Everett (Five points, six rebounds)
Saturday results - Boys Basketball
MT. MORRIS 49, ARKPORT-CANASERAGA 35
Mt. Morris: Payton Bownds (21 points, nine rebounds, four steals); Mason Santini (10 points, 11 rebounds); Navier Ford (Eight points, four assists, four steals)
Arkport-Canaseraa: No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “We played very well defensively, forcing almost 30 turnovers,” said MM head coach Brian Stout. “However, early in the game we did not turn them into points, missing 10 shots in the paint in the first half. In the second half, we pounded the ball inside to Payton Bownds and Mason Santini and they combined for 16 in the 3rd quarter. In the fourth quarter, we were able to use some clock, and collect some offensive rebounds to keep possessions alive and maintain the lead.
