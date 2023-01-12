The Alexander girls earned their first win over rival Elba in nearly two decades on Wednesday night. Photo provided

ALEXANDER — Entering Wednesday night’s Section V Girls Basketball action, it had been nearly two decades since the Alexander girls basketball team took down league foe and Route 98 rival Elba. Well, it’s time to reset the clock.

Alexander ousted Elba, 58-53, at home in front of a raucous crowd at Alexander High School, with Alyssa Kramer powering the Trojans’ win with 32 points, including eight 3-pointers. Kramer’s big night began immediately upon the opening tip, as she netted 11 of Alexander’s 15 first-quarter points, setting the stage for an explosive four-quarter effort.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags