ALEXANDER — Entering Wednesday night’s Section V Girls Basketball action, it had been nearly two decades since the Alexander girls basketball team took down league foe and Route 98 rival Elba. Well, it’s time to reset the clock.
Alexander ousted Elba, 58-53, at home in front of a raucous crowd at Alexander High School, with Alyssa Kramer powering the Trojans’ win with 32 points, including eight 3-pointers. Kramer’s big night began immediately upon the opening tip, as she netted 11 of Alexander’s 15 first-quarter points, setting the stage for an explosive four-quarter effort.
“Alyssa is one of our leaders and she wouldn’t let us lose tonight,” said Alexander head coach Marcia Hirsch.
The game was tied at 42 entering the fourth quarter, when Alexander turned to Melanie Pohl and Laurel Kania to seal the win. The duo combined for 10 of the Trojans’ 16 points in the final frame. Kania finished the win with 13 points and six rebounds, while Pohl added 10 points and secured 10 boards, and Kramer added six rebounds and five assists.
“The last time we beat Elba was in 2005,” said Coach Hirsch. “We’ve had a lot of really close competive games over the years, just couldn’t finish it. So this one is special. My girls played tough basketball all night. I’m proud of them.”
Alexander is 9-3. after beginning the year 2-1, Elba has lost five games in a row and now sits at 2-7.
BYRON-BERGEN 52, PEMBROKE 40
Byron-Bergen: Kendall Phillips (19 points, five 3-pointers); Ava Wagoner (Eight points); Zoey Shepherd (Eight points); Dayanara Caballero (Eight points)
Pembroke: Karli Houseknecht (11 points); Olivia Breeden (Nine points)
Coach’s quote: “Pembroke jumped out to an 8-0 lead to start the game. After a time out we settled down and started playing our game,” said Byron-Bergen head coach Rick Krzewinski. “Definitely shot the ball much better than in our last game at Gananda.”
LYNDONVILLE 35, KENDALL 27
Lyndonville: Ashlee Stephens (15 points, eight rebounds, four blocks, six steals); Addison Dillenbeck (Nine points, three blocks, three steals, four assists); Shelby Boring (Six points, 13 rebounds, three steals)
Kendall: Lauren Pilon (Six points); Brooke Rodas (Six points); Taigan Guerrero (Six points)
Notre Dame: Amelia McCulley (20 points, five rebounds, four steals); Avelin Tomidy (Eight points, five rebounds); Emma Sisson (Seven points, five rebounds, four steals)
Holley: No report submitted.
Dansville: Chelsie Tyler (18 points, eight rebounds, three steals); Aynsley Belcher (13 points. 12 rebounds); Taylor Hamsher (Nine points, three rebounds)
Avon: Maria Geary (15 points, four 3-pointers); Sarina McDowell (15 points)
