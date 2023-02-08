Le Roy girls bb

Tiffany Kota Photograph

Le Roy earned a convincing win over Letchworth on Monday.

GAINESVILLE — Le Roy improved to 9-8 on the year with a 51-40 road win over Letchworth on Monday night. Abby Allen paced the Oatkan Knights’ victory with 13 points and five assists, while Lindsey Steffinella added 10 points and secured seven rebounds for Le Roy.

Letchworth’s Hana Gil scored 11 points, while Morgan Brace added 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Annika Milillo added nine points for Letchworth (4-14).

