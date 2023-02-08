GAINESVILLE — Le Roy improved to 9-8 on the year with a 51-40 road win over Letchworth on Monday night. Abby Allen paced the Oatkan Knights’ victory with 13 points and five assists, while Lindsey Steffinella added 10 points and secured seven rebounds for Le Roy.
Letchworth’s Hana Gil scored 11 points, while Morgan Brace added 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Annika Milillo added nine points for Letchworth (4-14).
Avon: Sarina McDowell (30 points)
Geneseo: No report submitted.
Attica: No report submitted.
Warsaw: Sophia Phillips (10 points, 10 rebounds)
Pembroke: No report submitted.
Elba: Sydney Reilly (22 points, five rebounds); Mariah Ognibene (Eight points, 11 rebounds)
Coach’s quote: “Very good basketball game played tonight by both teams. We came up short but battled a highly motivated Pembroke team to the buzzer. We will get back to practice tomorrow and continue to get better,” said Elba head coach Charlie Pangrazio.
