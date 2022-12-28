Letchworth girls roll past Arkport-Canaseraga

Carlson’s Studio Photograph The Letchworth girls picked up a win over Arkport-Canaseraga on Wednesday.

ARKPORT — Letchworth hit the road for a holiday matchup with Arkport-Canaseraga and came away with a 44-26 non-league victory.

A stifling first quarter effort opened the door for the double-digit win, with the Indians limiting A-C to four points while taking an five-point lead into the second.

