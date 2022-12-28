ARKPORT — Letchworth hit the road for a holiday matchup with Arkport-Canaseraga and came away with a 44-26 non-league victory.
A stifling first quarter effort opened the door for the double-digit win, with the Indians limiting A-C to four points while taking an five-point lead into the second.
Letchworth outscored its opponent in each of the remaining three quarters to secure the victory.
“Tonight was a tremendous team win with every player making contributions,” said Letchworth head coach Chad DeRock.
Morgan Brace powered the Indians against A-C, scoring a game-hih 14 points while securing four rebounds and three steals. Alyssa Milillo scored 12 points for Letchworth (2-4), while Charity Scott added 10 points.
“We only have 2 seniors, Morgan and Hana Gill. But they are phenomenal young ladies, leaders and athletes,” added DeRock. “They are the core of our team. Their heart and hustle is the catalyst. Alyssa has been very savvy over the last few games with great shot selection and ball distribution. That has really helped us.”
Arkport-Canaseraga (4-4) was led by Chloee Herman’s team-high 10 points.
Letchworth will take on Keshequa in the Keshequa’s tournament championship game on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
LIVONIA 55, OUR LADY OF MERCY 43
Livonia: Kylie Buckley [25 points, 12 rebounds]; Emma King [12 points] Libby Kwak [11 points, five rebounds]
Our Lady of Mercy: No report submitted.
CHURCHVILLE-CHILI 65, DANSVILLE 50
Churchville-Chili: No report submitted.
Dansville: Chelsie Tyler [20 points, five rebounds]; Taylor Hamsher [10 points, three rebounds]
CENTRAL SQUARE 55, GENESEO 45
Geneseo: Mary Claire Rollins [18 points]; Emily Lamb [10 points]
Central Square: No report submitted.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 50, WHEATLAND-CHILI 11
Oakfield-Alabama: Piper Hyde [13 points, five rebounds, two steals]; Brooke Reding [10 points, seven rebounds, two assists]
Wheatland-Chili: No report submitted.
Dansville: Collin Gray [12 points, three rebounds]; Tyler Harris [Nine points, three rebounds, four steals]; Zaiden VanDurme-Blackmon [Eight points]
Honeoye: No report submitted.
Warsaw: Jake Sawdey [21 points, five rebounds]; Dominic Fanaro [15 points, nine rebounds]; Quinton Librcok [Nine points, three rebounds]
Keshequa: Nathan Thayer [15 points, four 3-pointers]; Bryan Flanagan [13 points]
WHEATLAND-CHILI 68, GANANDA 37
Wheatland-Chili: Leighton Williams [20 points]; Terry Bayly-Henshaw [14 points]; Jaden Schwenebraten [11 points]
Gananda: Isaiah Espaillot [14 points]; Miles Caviness [11 points]
