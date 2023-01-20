LIVONIA — Entering Thursday night’s Livingston Conference matchup against Bath-Haverling, Livonia senior Kylie Buckley had already established an illustirious legacy during her four seasons as a member of one of Section V’s most traditionally successful programs. Now, having surpassed Livonia basketball great Kevin Downey’s all-time scoring record during a 25-point performance in a 65-34 Thursday-night win over Bath-Haverling, Buckley has added to her historic track record, which now identifies her as the most prolific scorer in Bulldogs basketball history.
Buckley’s explosive offensive performance against the Rams increased her career scoring total to 1,657 points, which is 10 better than Downey’s previous record of 1,647. Downey, a 2002 Livonia alumnus, is the son of the late Tom Downey, longtime Livonia boys basketball coach.
Buckley added to her strong scoring effort by securing 12 rebounds, while teammate Mary Kwak also recorded a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Libby Kwak scored 13 points for Livonia.
Notre Dame: Amelia McCulley [25 pints, four assists, eight steals]; Avelin Tomidy [13 points, five rebounds]; Maggie Monachino [Six points, three rebounds]; Nina Bartz [Six points, three rebounds]; Emma Sisson [Four points, five rebounds, seven steals]
Attica: Madelyn Robinson [10 points, 16 rebounds]; Olivia Mercado [Nine points]
LYNDONVILLE 52, PEMBROKE 42
Lyndonville: Addison Dillenbeck [15 points, five steals]; Haley Shaffer [15 points]; Shelby Boring [Four points, 11 rebounds]; Lorelei Dillenbeck [Eight points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists]; Ashlee Stephens [Six points, 11 rebounds]
Pembroke: Isabel Breedon [15 points]; Elle Peterson [Eight points]; Carly Cesarini [Seven points]
Elba: Sydney Reilly [13 points, six rebounds]; Mariah Ognibene [12 points, 12 rebounds]; Halie Scouten [12 points, 10 rebounds]; Lydia Ross [Nine points, five steals]
Holley: No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “Maddie Hall had all around solid game for us,” said Elba head coach Charlie Pangrazio. “Holley is a much improved squad and played well tonight. Our girls adjusted to the shooters in the second and our defense held them to 10 second-half points. Proud of the whole team’s hard work all season so far.”
ALEXANDER 75, WHEATLAND-CHILI 32
Alexander: Madison Boyce [14 points, nine rebounds, five assists, six steals]; Alyssa Kramer [31 points, nine 3-pointers, five rebounds]
Wheatland-Chili: No report submitted.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 41, BYRON-BERGEN 26
Oakfield-Alabama: Emma Wray [10 points, five rebounds]; Alea Groff [10 points, eight rebounds, two assists]; Caitlin Ryan [10 points, 10 rebounds, four assists]; Brooke Reding [Six points, five assists]; Makena Reding [Four points, three steals, three assists]
Byron-Bergen: No report submitted.
“An incredible defensive effort in the second half by our kids,” said Oakfield-Alabama head coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. “They were able to hold a very good and well coached B-B team to five points over the final two quarters. I have the utmost respect for Rick and his program. Our kids met a tough challenge tonight with their tremendous defensive effort. Brooke really set the tone for us tonight defensively.”
