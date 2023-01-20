Livonia senior Kylie Buckley became her school's all-time leading scorer, eclipsing the mark previously set by Kevin Downey. Lindsey Meys/For The Daily News

LIVONIA — Entering Thursday night’s Livingston Conference matchup against Bath-Haverling, Livonia senior Kylie Buckley had already established an illustirious legacy during her four seasons as a member of one of Section V’s most traditionally successful programs. Now, having surpassed Livonia basketball great Kevin Downey’s all-time scoring record during a 25-point performance in a 65-34 Thursday-night win over Bath-Haverling, Buckley has added to her historic track record, which now identifies her as the most prolific scorer in Bulldogs basketball history.

Buckley’s explosive offensive performance against the Rams increased her career scoring total to 1,657 points, which is 10 better than Downey’s previous record of 1,647. Downey, a 2002 Livonia alumnus, is the son of the late Tom Downey, longtime Livonia boys basketball coach.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags