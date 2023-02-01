BATAVIA — Following a tough start to the season, the Elba girls basketball team had been riding a hot streak, winning six in a row heading into a big matchup with rival Notre Dame on Tuesday night.
The Fighting Irish, meanwhile, have been hot all season and that continued against the Lancers.
Amelia McCulley finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and three steals as Notre Dame rolled to a 53-38 win to capture its 12th victory in a row.
“We played a complete game tonight right from the jump,” Notre Dame head coach Tom McCulley said. “Our defensive rotation was very good, and we were executing on offense. We did an excellent job on the defensive glass and shot 79% from the foul line. I’m pleased to see what we have been working hard on is paying off in games. This is a great group of girls who are not afraid to put the work in.”
Avelin Tomidy also had a big night in the win as she finished with 16 points and six rebounds, while Nina Bartz had six points and five boards and Emma Sisson corralled 11 boards to go with three assists.
Notre Dame is now 14-1 on the season, while Elba fell to 8-8.
Sydney Reilly finished with 16 points and four rebounds in the loss for the Lancers, while Kennedy Augello added eight points and eight rebounds and Halie Deville chipped in with six points, five rebounds and three steals.
ALEXANDER 60, HOLLEY 35
Alexander: Alyssa Kramer (26 points, 10 rebounds, four assists); Melanie Pohl (nine points, 11 rebounds); Lauren Kania (11 points).
Holley: No report.
Note: Alexander is now 12-4.
PEMBROKE 48, ATTICA 44
Pembroke: Karli Houseknecht (15 points, five rebounds, five steals); Elle Peterson (10 points, four steals); Izzy Breeden (nine points, five rebounds, three assists); Seneca Calderon (nine points, five steals).
Attica: Olivia Mercado (10 points, 10 rebounds); Madelyn Robinson (eight points, 12 rebounds); Molly Gersitz (eight points, 10 rebounds).
Game Note: Attica had a 13-point lead at the end of the first half. Pembroke switched up defenses and was able to mount a comeback. Pembroke wasn’t able to take a lead until there was under 2:00 left in the game. Izzy Breeden hit two free throws with 5.6 seconds left to secure the win. Seneca Calderon sparked the team early with great defensive pressure.
BYRON-BERGEN 58, LYNDONVILLE 39
Byron-Bergen: Zoey Shepard (14 points); Ava Wagoner (14 points); MacKenzie Senf (10 points); Olivia Senf (nine points).
Lyndonville: Addison Dillenbeck (12 points, three steals); Lorelei Dillenbeck (eight points, seven assists, five rebounds); Ashlee Stephens (eight points, five rebounds); Haley Shafer (seven points, four assists).
Coach’s Quote: “After our four-game losing streak we picked up our second win in a row. We finally put four good quarters together tonight, we’ve had good halves not four solid quarters. So after scoring 56 against Kendall and 58 tonight hopefully we have finally found our offense. Two tough games coming up with Elba and Lyons,” B-B head coach Rick Krzewinski.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 50, KENDALL 29
Oakfield-Alabama: Brooke Reding (15 points); Caitlin Ryan (nine points, four rebounds, four steals); Alea Groff (eight points, four rebounds, three assists); Piper Hyde (six points, seven steals, two assists); Makena Reding (five points four steals, three assists).
Note: Kendall led 13-9 after the first quarter.
DANSVILLE 38, BATH-HAVERLING 35
Dansville: Chelise Tyler (12 points, two rebounds); Megan Tyler (seven points, two rebounds); Aynsley Belcher (five points, 11 rebounds).
Bath-Haverling: Meredith Czajkowski (12 points, eight rebounds); Natalie Krelie (seven points, seven rebounds); Madison Coots (three points, 10 rebounds).
Coach’s Quote: “This was a tough loss to a good team. I think both teams left some plays on the floor that they’d like to have redos on, but it was a good sectional-type game and both teams played really hard. This is the first game in the last five that I’ve had the full team available. We battled injuries for the last couple of weeks, so hopefully we are getting back to form soon,” Bath-Haverling head coach Randy Abrams.
GENESEO 59, ROCHESTER PREP 39
Geneseo: Bridget McMaster (18 points); Tessa Salatel (nine points); Morgan Wolcott (eight points); MC Rollins (eight points).
Rochester Prep: Jade Rivera (17 points); Marlay Johnson (12 points).
MT. MORRIS 39, WARSAW 36
Mt. Morris: Maria Maceres Pou (15 points); Cadence Stroud (six points); Alysecia Young (six points).
Warsaw: Ellie Tangeman (15 points, 10 rebounds); Kaelyn Keefer (six points, five rebounds); Abby Laubenheimer (six points, three rebounds); Sophia Phillips (three points, 11 rebounds).
PERRY 67, LE ROY 52
Perry: Maddie Monteleone (16 points, eight rebounds); Sydney Hnat (14 points, nine rebounds); Jaelyn Morris (10 points, five steals).
Le Roy: Kenna MacKenzie (14 points); Abby Allen (10 points).
KESHEQUA 56, CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 45
Keshequa: Braelyn Isaman (12 points); Libby Brenner (11 points); Anna Linde (nine points).
Cal-Mum: Hazel Nickerson (21 points, 13 rebounds); Maddy DeVore (four points, eight rebounds).
BOYS
ALEXANDER 70, HOLLEY 40
Alexander: Dylan Pohl (27 points, 12 rebounds); Trent Woods (13 points, seven assists); Kingston Woods (10 points).
Holley: Vinny Golisano (10 points).
ALBION 72, BARKER 61
Albion: Amari Jones (23 points); Blake Preston (18 points); Aquil Gaffney (14 points).
Barker: Aiden Voss (15 points); Brad Cantrell (14 points); Luey Castro (11 points).