CALEDONIA — A stout defensive effort powered the Pavilion boys’ basketball team to a win over host Cal-Mum on Friday night, the first time the Golden Gophers have defeated the Raiders in many years. Pavilion limited Cal-Mum to 11 points in the first half, siezing a sizeable lead at the half and finishing the job over the final two quarters.
Landon Stoddard poured in 24 points for Pavilion, while Zach Tillotson and Case Cummins each added 10 points. Stoddard also recorded six steals, while Tillotson secured five rebounds and recorded seven steals.
Cal-Mum (0-10) was led by Nate Doll, who scored seven points and secured 13 rebounds. Pavilion is now 4-7.
Warsaw: Ty Joy (13 points, seven rebounds); DQ Johnson-Myers (11 points, seven steals); Jake Sawdey (10 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks); Mason McClurg (Nine points)
Keshequa: Nathan Thayer (10 points); Bryan Flanagan (Eight points)
Livonia: Chris Coyle (30 points); Connor Feehan (20 points); Nick Coyle (Seven points)
Dansville: Collin Gray (24 points, nine rebounds, four assists); Tyler Harris (21 points); Ethan Canfield (Eight points, 10 rebounds, three blocks)
WAYLAND-COHOCTON 35, LETCHWORTH 31
Wayland-Cohocton: Hunter Trischler (16 points, four 3-pointers)
Letchworth: Jacob Stowell (14 points)
Geneseo: Ryan Whitney (30 points, 10 rebounds); Ethan Bennett (13 points, 11 rebounds, five assists); Eghosa Okpefe (Eight points, 12 rebounds, six assists)
Le Roy: Merritt Holly Jr. (24 points)
Avon: Josh Harter (20 points, five assists); Michael Rowland (20 points, 10 rebounds); Hudson Volpe (12 points, 14 rebounds)
Perry: Matt Givens (15 points); Devon Szwackowski (Eight points); Braeden Wolfanger (Eight points)
