The Pavilion boys' basketball team defeated Cal-Mum on Friday night for the first time in many years. File photo

CALEDONIA — A stout defensive effort powered the Pavilion boys’ basketball team to a win over host Cal-Mum on Friday night, the first time the Golden Gophers have defeated the Raiders in many years. Pavilion limited Cal-Mum to 11 points in the first half, siezing a sizeable lead at the half and finishing the job over the final two quarters.

Landon Stoddard poured in 24 points for Pavilion, while Zach Tillotson and Case Cummins each added 10 points. Stoddard also recorded six steals, while Tillotson secured five rebounds and recorded seven steals.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags