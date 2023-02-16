Photo Provided The Pembroke boys outlasted Oakfield-Alabama on Wednesday night to finish the regular season at 19-1.

PEMBROKE — The atmosphere for high school basketball doesn’t get much better than it was Wednesday night at Pembroke High School.

The Dragons came in riding an 18-game winning streak and were sitting at the top of the Section V Class C2 standings, while visiting Oakfield-Alabama was on a 12-game winning streak, with the Hornets just behind in Class C2 in second place.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags