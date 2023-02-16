PEMBROKE — The atmosphere for high school basketball doesn’t get much better than it was Wednesday night at Pembroke High School.
The Dragons came in riding an 18-game winning streak and were sitting at the top of the Section V Class C2 standings, while visiting Oakfield-Alabama was on a 12-game winning streak, with the Hornets just behind in Class C2 in second place.
And the two-teams didn’t disappoint.
In a game of runs, it was Pembroke which would put together the decisive one in the fourth quarter as it pulled away for a big 71-56 win to finish the regular season at 19-1.
Oakfield-Alabama finished the regular season at 17-3
The win also gave Pembroke the Genesee Region League title and secured the No. 1 seed in Class C2.
The Hornets came out strong and took a 10-4 lead before Pembroke would go on a monster 14-0 run to take the lead, an advantage that would be 25-17 at the end of the opening frame.
The Dragons’ lead would get to as many as 13 in the opening half at 35-22 but O-A closed the second quarter on an 8-0 spurt to close the game to 35-30.
The Hornets’ run would stretch into the third quarter when they would outscore Pembroke to carry a 17-13 to take a lead at one point and trail by just one heading to the final frame. However, the fourth quarter was all Dragons, as they outscored O-A 23-9 to run away with the Senior Night win.
“I was extremely proud of our guys tonight, especially our seniors,” Pembroke head coach Matt Shay said. “This group has been extremely dedicated and they deserve every bit of the success they have had this year. The game was an unreal high school atmosphere and Ryan (Stehlar, O-A head coach) does a great job with his squad so we knew it was going to be intense. Cayden (Pfalzer) had a slow first half but came out great in the second half and really carried us.”
Pfalzer finished with a game-high 28 points, while Tyson Totten — who needed 18 points to reach the 1,000-point plateau for his career — finished with 17 and came up just short.
Big man Chase Guzdek was also huge in the win as he finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Colton Yasses led the way for O-A with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Kyle Porter had 14 points and three steals and Brayden Smith added 11 points and six rebounds.
BOYS
ATTICA 92, HOLLEY 49
Attica: Cole Harding (24 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists); Jack Janes (22 points); Landyn Thomas (12 points); Geoff Eisensmith (eight points, seven rebounds).
Holley: Destin Kuyal (23 points).
Note: In what was a 14 point game at halftime, the Blue Devils came out in the second half and scored 53 points to secure the win.
Coach’s Quote: “Destin Kuyal did an awesome job in this game scoring some very tough baskets while being defended tight. It was a 12-point game mid-third quarter in large part because of his shot making. We had some foul trouble early and we got through it and finished off strong. Tonight was our senior night so I was really proud that Ethan Harmon, Geoff Eisensmith, Noah Wheeler and Aiden Schoonover all had a big hand in helping us secure a win for their senior night,” Attica head coach Rob Crowley said.
NOTRE DAME 73, WHEATLAND-CHILI 49
Notre Dame: Ryan Fitzpatrick (26 points, 10 rebounds); Jaden Sherwood (18 points, 10 rebounds); Jordan Welker (10 points, 10 assists, four steals).
Wheatland-Chili: Leighton Williams (13 points); Anari Trotter (eight points).
Coach’s Quote: “An embarrassing effort on our part, especially considering the time of year,” Wheatland-Chili head coach Scott Lund said.
ELBA 61, LYNDONVILLE 45
Elba: Angelo Penna (22 points); Jake Walczak (nine points); Ashton Bezon (eight points); Nicholas Scott (eight points); Connor Scott (six points); Bing Zuber (six points).
Lyndonville: Trenton Muck (21 points); Ian Mank (nine points); Mason Nicholson (eight points).
PAVILION 56, PERRY 53
Pavilion: Colton Dziekan (19 points, three steals); Zach Tillotson (11 points, seven steals, four assists); Landon Stoddard (12 points, six rebounds).
Perry: Matthew Givens (20 points); Brady Wolfanger (13 points); Bryce Tallman (13 points).
Note: Pavilion beat Perry for the first time since 2010.
YORK 55, AVON 47
York: Joe Bauer (15 points); Maddox Timothy (10 points); Connor Rodwell (nine points); Jake Pangrazio (eight points).
Avon: Trevor Stroud (20 points); Hudson Volpe (13 points); Michael Rowland (15 points).
Coach’s Quote: “It was a battle and neither team really shot the ball the way they are capable of. I’m proud of the way we battled and was especially happy for freshman Parker Bonafede who gave us a huge spark in the first half when we were really struggling. It’s just a regular season win though and now the real season begins and Avon is a heck of a ball club and so well coached they will be a tough out and hopefully we will be better in a week or so and make a run as well,” York head coach Ed Orman Jr. said.
KESHEQUA 64, HAMMONDSPORT 41
Keshequa: Nathan Thayer (14 points, five steals); Bryan Flanagan (14 points, 12 rebounds); Ian Hinrich (career-high 13 points); Aiden Upright (career-high 12 points).
Note: Keshequa guarantees itself its first winning season since 2011.
WARSAW 66, LETCHWORTH 66
Warsaw: Bailey Schell (13 points); Jake Sawdey (11 points); Mason McClurg (nine points); Patrick Klump (eight points); DQ Johnson-Myers (six points).
Letchworth: Jacob Stowell (19 points); Quinn Baker (12 points); Lucas Stowell (11 points).
GENESEO 71, CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 45
Geneseo: Ryan Whitney (22 points); Ethan Bennett (13 points); Oren Ray (10 points).
Cal-Mum: Donny Peet (13 points).
AKRON 47, ALBION 46
Albion: Amari Jones (19 points); Javon Jones (10 points).
Akron: Bral Abrams (11 points).
GIRLS
BYRON-BERGEN 50, EAST ROCHESTER 41
Byron-Bergen: Kendall Phillips (15 points); MacKenzie Senf (13 points); Janessa Amesbury (11 points).
East Rochester: Aniyah Eldrige (11 points); Emma Romach (10 points).
Coach’s Quote: “Great win for the Bees against a very good East Rochester team. We always talk about winning the third quarter. We played a great third quarter out scoring them 25-5. Hopefully, we can take the momentum from this win into sectional play,” Byron-Bergen head coach Rick Krzewinski said.
KESHEQUA 61, LE ROY 27
Le Roy: Abby Allen (13 points, three rebounds, three assists); Zharia Newton (four points, four rebounds); Kenna MacKenzie (four points, three rebounds); Goose Dunn (six rebounds).
Keshequa: No report.