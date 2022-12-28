The high school basketball seasons have gotten off to a strong start and now many teams will be looking at holiday tournaments as the campaign gets into full swing.
On both the boys and girls side of things, plenty of individuals have risen to the top of the crop so far just a couple weeks into the season. And as the season turns into the new year, here are a few players to take a look at as the winter moves forward:
The Batavia boys have played just three games thus far this winter but has gotten off to a 2-1 start, with the lone setback a two-point loss to Pittsford Sutherland last week.
With a balanced offensive attack and the always-stellar defense, the Blue Devils will be in the mix for a title once again and senior guard Sawyer Siverling has taken his game to the next level so far.
Siverling is averaging a team-high 13.7 points per game to go with five rebounds and a pair of assists per night. Along with Carter and Ja’Vin McFollins, Batavia has a solid core of players to build around this season.
Across town, Notre Dame has had to battle a rash of injuries but has had senior guard Jordan Welker leading the way.
Off to a 4-3 start having snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a big win over rival Elba, the Fighting Irish have had their ups and downs but Welker has been solid. Through the seven games he is averaging 16.1 points, five assists and 3.2 steals per game, while he has connected on 18 3-pointers.
Among the injuries that Notre Dame has had to contend with are to Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jimmy Fanara.
Another team that has been fighting through a back-and-forth start to the season has been the Le Roy Oatkan Knights. However, with a number of relatively inexperienced players at the varsity level, senior forward/guard Merritt Holly Jr. has been his constant, dominating self.
Through a 4-3 start, Holly is averaging 24.7 points per game and over 10 rebounds a night. Following a 1-3 start, the Knights have now won three straight games, including a rout of Albion last Thursday night.
Oakfield-Alabama lost a number of players over the past couple of seasons from its back-to-back sectional championship teams but one of the players returning this winter has been senior guard Kyle Porter.
In his third varsity season, Porter has taken the reigns of the team and helped lead them to a solid 4-1 start. Porter is averaging a team-high 18.2 points per game to go with five rebounds, two steals and two assists per night.
The Hornets bounced back from their only loss of the season with an easy win over Kendall last week and will now play in the Lions Club Tournament.
Another of the Genesee Region League high-scoring guards is Pembroke’s Cayden Pfalzer. In his fourth season on the varsity team, Pfalzer — a senior — has helped lead the Dragons to a 5-1 start as they have bounced back from a season-opening loss to St. Mary’s.
Pfalzer is averaging 20.8 points per game, and along with Tyson Totten and Jon Suro he has Pembroke thinking of a sectional title run this winter. Pfalzer was also a GR Player of the Week two weeks ago when scored 23 points, including 21 in second half, as Pembroke rallied to beat O-A, while he also had 17 points in a win over Alexander.
Part of a dynamic duo for Geneseo with Ryan Whitney, Blue Devils senior guard Ethan Bennett has been off to a hot start.
In helping lead Geneseo to a 6-1 start to the year, Bennett is averaging nearly 18 points per game and eight rebounds per night, while he was also named the Most Valuable Player of the Dansville Tournament early in the season.
Top girl players
On the girls side, Notre Dame senior guard Amelia McCulley has been off to a fantastic start, reaching the 1,000-point plateau for her career despite missing the entirety of her junior season due to an injury.
McCulley is averaging 22.3 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game as the Fighting Irish have gotten off to a 5-1 start.
Caledonia-Mumford has gotten off to a 2-2 start and it has been youngster Hazell Nickerson who has been outstanding throughout the start of the campaign.
Still just a sophomore and in her third varsity season, the forward is averaging a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds per game to go with five blocks per night. The Raiders will be playing in their own holiday tournament this week.
Off to another great start to a season, Pavilion will continue to roll with its pair of outstanding seniors leaders in Karlee Zinkievich and Lauren Kingsley. And Kingsley has been absolutely as dominant as ever.
The Gophers forward is averaging team-highs of 18.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game as Pavilion has gotten off to a 5-1 start with its lone loss to a strong Avon team.
The Gophers beat rival York toward the end of last week and will now play in the Batavia Rotary Club Tournament.
Off to a 5-0 start, Oakfield-Alabama has gotten contributions from a number of players each night but it always seems as though junior guard Caitlin Ryan does a little bit of everything for the Hornets night in and night out.
Ryan is averaging 10 points, 5.5 rebounds and three steals per night on team that has five players averaging at least six points per game.
O-A will also be playing in the Caledonia-Mumford Tournament this week.
Last but not least, Pembroke has gotten off to a .500 start and guard Karli Houseknecht has quietly been a solid all-around player for the Dragons through the first couple of weeks.
Houseknecht is second on the team in scoring with 11 points per game, while she is also averaging 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 3.3 assists per game and is part of a solid group for the Dragons along with the Breedens, Olivia and Isabel.
Pembroke snapped a three-game losing streak last week with an easy win over Notre Dame and will now be off until Jan. 3 when it meets Notre Dame.