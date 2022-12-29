NUNDA — Warsaw walked away victorious at the conclusion of a back and forth overtime affair with Dansville in the final of the Keshequa holiday tournament. The Tigers outscored Dansville by five in the extra session to earn the four-point win, with Ty Joy powering Warsaw’s winning effort with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, along with eight rebounds.
Bailey Schell added a big night for Warsaw, contributing 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals, while Jake Sawdey recorded eight points, eight rebounds, three steals and four blocks. Quinton Librock chipped in nine points and seven rebounds.
Sawdey was named the tournament MVP, while Schell and Joy were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Dansville was paced by Collin Gray, who scored a team-high 16 points to go with six rebounds, while Reid Martin and Dawson Wadsworth added 14 points apiece for the Mustangs. Ethan Canfield scored seven points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Dansville.
Warsaw is now 7-1, Dansville is 5-3.
YORK 63, WHEATLAND-CHILI 28
York: Merideth Holland [17 points, 12 rebounds]; Tessa Rodwell [15 points, eight rebounds, three steals]; Rylee Cuozzo [10 points, six rebounds]
Wheatland-Chili: Chyene Whitcomb [12 points]
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.