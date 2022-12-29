NUNDA — Warsaw walked away victorious at the conclusion of a back and forth overtime affair with Dansville in the final of the Keshequa holiday tournament. The Tigers outscored Dansville by five in the extra session to earn the four-point win, with Ty Joy powering Warsaw’s winning effort with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, along with eight rebounds.

Bailey Schell added a big night for Warsaw, contributing 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals, while Jake Sawdey recorded eight points, eight rebounds, three steals and four blocks. Quinton Librock chipped in nine points and seven rebounds.

