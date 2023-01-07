YORK — In a back and forth affair at York High School, the Golden Knights marched past visiting Livonia, 70-52, while the Bulldogs girls’ squad returned the favor, ousting visiting York, 65-30, at Livonia High School.
In the boys’ game, York trailed 35-31 at the half, but Livonia was outscored 39-17 in the second half as the Golden Knights secured their seventh-straight win.
“I am very proud of the way we adjusted in the second half and managed to get our energy turned up,” said York head coach Ed Orman Jr., whose team is a defending sectional champion. “We struggled a little defensively early, but really found our way in the second half.”
York’s offense enjoyed a balanced night, with all five starters finishing in double figures. Connor Rodwell poured in a team-high 16 points, while Joe Bauer scored 15 points, Jake Pangrazio chipped in 13 points, Tyler Brady scored 12 points and Maddox Timothy rounded out the Knights’ list of top scorers with 11 points.
Livonia was paced by Chris Coyle’s 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Connor Feehan added 12 points and Nick Coyle chipped in eight points and five assists.
York is 8-1, Livonia is 5-5.
The Livonia girls’ team moved past York behind a triple-double from Kylie Buckley, who scored 26 points, secured 11 rebounds and recorded 11 steals. Libby Kwak recorded 24 points for Livonia in the win, while doling out four assists.
The Bulldogs are now 9-1, York is 3-5.
DANSVILLE 57, LETCHWORTH 20
Dansville: Collin Gray (14 points, four steals); Reese Dixon (Nine points, seven rebounds)
Letchworth: No report submitted.
WARSAW 80, BATH-HAVERLING 66
Warsaw: Jake Sawdey (22 points, nine rebounds, five steals, five blocks); Patrick Klump (16 points, six rebounds, six assists); Bailey Schell (13 points, 11 rebounds, five steals); Ty Jor (12 points, five rebounds, four steals); Quinton Librock (10 points)
Bath-Haverling: Austin Durand (23 points); Caden Minnich (10 points)
ALEXANDER 77, LYNDONVILLE 36
Alexander: Dylan Pohl (25 points, 10 rebounds); Trenton Woods (16 points, nine assists)
Lyndonville: No report submitted.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 61, ELBA 41
Oakfield-Alabama: Noah Currier (18 points); Colton Yasses (10 rebounds)
Elba: Connor Scott (Nine points)
Coach’s quote: “The boys took pride on the defensive end tonight.,” said O-A head coach Ryan Stehlar. “It is never easy to play a team twice in over a week, so I was proud of their overall preparation. Elba is a tough team and well coached. Guys stepped up in big ways and they played unselfish all night.”
Hornell: Jordyn Dyring (16 points, five assists, five rebounds); Selena Maldonado (15 points, seven assists); Parker Graham (12 points); Maddie Moore (Eight points, 10 rebounds); Payton Bently (Eight points, 11 rebounds)
Cal-Mum: No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “As good as the offense looked, it again was started with a strong defensive effort,” said Hornell head coach Brian Dyring. “Our girls were very active on the defensive endand extremely unselfish on the offensive end. We connected on 13 3-pointers tonight, made by five different girls.”
DANSVILLE 54, KESHEQUA 46
Dansville: Chelsie Tyler (21 points, four rebounds); Kali Meyer (15 points, eight rebounds)
Keshequa: No report submitted.
WELLSVILLE 46, LETCHWORTH 38
Letchworth: Morgan Brace (12 points)
Wellsville: Natalie Adams (13 points
