Kylie Buckley recorded a triple-double as Livonia moved past York on Friday. Lindsey Meys Photography

YORK — In a back and forth affair at York High School, the Golden Knights marched past visiting Livonia, 70-52, while the Bulldogs girls’ squad returned the favor, ousting visiting York, 65-30, at Livonia High School.

In the boys’ game, York trailed 35-31 at the half, but Livonia was outscored 39-17 in the second half as the Golden Knights secured their seventh-straight win.

