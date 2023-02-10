Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Cloudy and windy. A few snow showers this afternoon. High 38F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.