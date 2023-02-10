CALEDONIA — Senior Karlee Zinkievich scored early and often but saved the best for when it mattered most for Pavilion on Wednesday night.
Zinkievich banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime, where the Golden Gophers outlasted Caledonia-Mumford 49-45.
Zinkievich would finish with a game-high 34 points as the Raiders shut down forward Lauren Kingsley, who would finish with just seven points on the night.
Zinkievich came out hot in the first half scoring 15 of Pavilion’s 22 first half points. The Raiders stayed close with balanced scoring all night, getting eight in the first half from Gracie Boudereau, and three from Ava Amorese. Cal-Mum would come out of the halftime locker room hot, outscoring the Gophers 16-5 in the third quarter to take a 31-27 lead into the final stanza. Balance was again the key for the Raiders as Hazell Nickerson had five points in the quarter, while Amorese added four and Boudreau hit another three.
A three from Zinkievich in overtime gave Pavilion a lead it would not relinquish.
Nickerson led Cal-Mum with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Amorese and Boudreau each finished with 11 points. Maddy DeVore added five points, 12 rebounds and four steals in the losing effort.
Zinkievich added six steals and five rebounds while Kingsley pulled down 13 boards in the win.
Pavilion is now 14-3, while Cal-Mum dipped to 11-7.
ALEXANDER 48,
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 45
Alexander: Alyssa Kramer (16 points, 13 rebounds); Melanie Pohl (five points, 14 rebounds); Riley Powell (nine points).
Oakfield-Alabama; Emma Wray (16 points, five rebounds); Makenna Reding (15 points); Caitlin Ryan (eight points, 10 rebounds).
Coach’s Quote: “This was definitely a hard fought game by both teams. Halfway through the first quarter Oakfield went on a 13-0 run. But we answered with a 17-0 run to go into halftime leading by one. 30-29. The second half was all about defense for both teams,” said Alexander head coach Marcia Hirsch.
NOTRE DAME 65,
LYNDONVILLE 39
Notre Dame: Amelia McCulley (28 points, 8 3-pointers, five rebounds, four steals); Avelin Tomidy (19 points, 10 rebounds); Emma Sisson (10 points, 13 rebounds).
Lyndonville: Addison Dillenbeck (eight points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals); Haley Shaffer (six points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals); Shelby Boring (four points); Lorelei Dillenbeck (11 points, six assists); Ashlee Stephens (eight points, five rebounds).
Coach’s Quote: “We played a very well-rounded game tonight. Everyone played and contributed to our win tonight,” said Notre Dame head coach Tom McCulley.
KENDALL 41, ATTICA 36
Kendall: Taigan Guerrero (11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists); Daniella Offhaus (10 points, 16 rebounds, six blocks); Brooke Rodas (nine points, four rebounds); Ava LaMay (six points, nine rebounds).
Attica: Elise Dressel (10 points, three assists).
WELLSVILLE 45, BATH-HAVERLING 42
Bath-Haverling: Meredith Czajkowski (17 points, eight rebounds, seven steals, four assists); Natalie Krelie (12 points, three rebounds); Emma Luckenbach (10 rebounds).
Wellsville: Emily Robbins (12 points); Averee Palmatier (10 points); Makenna Dunbar (10 points).
LIVONIA 50,
DANSVILLE 37
Livonia: Kylie Buckley (22 points, 11 rebounds, eight steals); Kiersten Einhiple (11 points); Mary Kwak (nine points, six rebounds); Libby Kwak (six points).
Dansville: Taylor Hamsher (13 points, four rebounds); Aynsley Belcher (10 points, six rebounds); Chelsie Tyler (seven points, seven rebounds).
GENESEO 42, LE ROY 41
Geneseo: Morgan Wolcott (13 points); MC Rollins (13 points).
Le Roy: Kenna McKenzie (15 points); Abby Allen (12 points, three assists); Goose Dunn (10 points, six rebounds); Lindsey Steffenilla (four points, five rebounds, five steals).
Coach’s Quote: “We have made a commitment to defense and our girls have been playing with great energy down the stretch. I am looking forward to getting back on the court at Avon on Friday night,” said Le Roy head coach Rob Currin.
AVON 44, PERRY 24
Avon: Sarina McDowell (12 points).
Perry: Emma DaRocha (six points, six rebounds).
KESHEQUA 63,
WARSAW 20
Keshequa: Libby Benner (14 points); Braelyn Isaman (12 points); Ryley Benner (eight points); Riley Nageldinger (eight points); Julia Wilkins (eight points).
Warsaw: Kaelyn Keefer (nine points, seven rebounds); Abby Laubenheimer (six points); Sophia Phillips (10 rebounds).
BOYS
BATAVIA 96,
GREECE ATHENA 91
Batavia: Ja’Vin McFollins (30 points, 8 3-pointers); Sawyer Siverling (18 points, 4 3-pointers); Cam McClinic (13 points, 8-of-8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter); Rashawd Christie (12 points).
Greece Athena: Zee Johnson (44 points); Khorie Reaves (22 points).
Coach’s Quote: “I don’t think I’ve ever won a game were both team scored in the 90s. They are a very talented offensive team. We matched them shot for shot. Ja’Vin caught fire early so they face guarded him in the second half. That opened up Carter’s (McFollins) penetration. He was able to get into the lane, finish, dump to Rashawd or pitch to Sawyer,” said Batavia head coach Buddy Brasky.
KESHEQUA 51,
HOUGHTON 34
Keshequa: Bryan Flanagan (13 points, 12 rebounds); Jaiden Buchinger (11 points, five steals); Nathan Thayer (nine points, five steals); Aiden Upright (nine points, five rebounds); Ian Hinrich (nine points, five rebounds).