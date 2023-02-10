Karlee Zinkievich

Mark Gutman/Daily News File Photo

Pavilion’s Karlee Zinkievich, seen here against Notre Dame, had a big night in a win over Cal-Mum on Wednesday.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

CALEDONIA — Senior Karlee Zinkievich scored early and often but saved the best for when it mattered most for Pavilion on Wednesday night.

Zinkievich banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime, where the Golden Gophers outlasted Caledonia-Mumford 49-45.

