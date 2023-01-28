AVON — Trailing by 14 points at halftime to host Avon, visiting Geneseo stormed back in the second half to trim its deficit down to three, but the late rally ran out of gas as the Braves outlasted their league rival to earn a 73-65 revenge win.
Hudson Volpe paced Avon’s win, scoring a team-high 23 points while securing 16 rebounds, while Josh Harter added 22 points while doling out five assists. Trevor Stroud chipped in 14 points to the Braves’ win, which avenged a loss to the Blue Devils from earlier in the regular season.
Ryan Whitney scored a game-high 29 points for Geneseo, while Kellen O’Brien chipped in 13 points, Eghosa Okpefe added 12 points and Ethan Bennett contributed 11 points.
Pavilion: Colton Dziekan (19 points, seven rebounds, three assists); Zack Tillotson (18 points, five assists three steals)
Perry: Devon Szwaczkowski (12 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, two steals); Matt Givens (14 points); Carson Petrie (Seven points, six rebounds)
Letchworth: Jacob Stowell (15 points)
MT. MORRIS 68, KESHEQUA 46
Mt. Morris: Navier Ford (16 points, five rebounds, four steals); Mason Santini (10 points, 10 rebounds, three steals); Ben Bacon (10 points, four steals)
Keshequa: Bryan Flanagan (17 points); Nathan Thayer (11 points)
Coach’s quote: “We got out to a quick start, forcing double figure turnovers in the first quarter, and did a great job of getting the ball in the paint for some easy baskets. Then we got five combined threes from Bryson Constantino and Aidan Stanley to open the outside up,” said Mt. Morris head coach Brian Stout.
DANSVILLE 64, WAYLAND-COHOCTON 37
Dansville: Collin Gray (24 points, five rebounds, three assists); Dawson Wadsworth (14 points, five rebouns, five assists)
Wayland-Cohocton: No report submitted.
BISHOP KEARNEY 67, BATAVIA 58
Batavia: Sawyer Siverling (19 points); Rashawd Christie (12 points)
Bishop Kearney: Colin Gentile (27 points); Eric Hillsman (13 points)
Coach’s quote: “It was a close game throughout. BK took an eight-point lead midway through the third quarter. Sawyer Siverling led a comeback, scoring 12 points in the third quarter. The game stayed tight until about four minutes left in the game, when BK hit four big 3-pointers down the stretch to seal the win,” said Batavia head coach Buddy Brasky.
York: Maddox Timothy (23 points); Joe Bauer (18 points)
Cal-Mum: Donny Peet (14 points); Jeremy Raymond (14 points)
Albion: Amari Jones (14 points); Aquil Gaffney (12 points)
Medina: Aiden Pitts (17 points); Jerrell Nealy (10 points)
HORNELL 80, BATH-HAVERLING 51
Hornell: Gennaro Picco (30 points); Shawn Rose (12 points); Wyatt Evingham (10 points)
Bath: Jake Hagadone (26 points); Justin Yehl (12 points)
CANANDAIGUA 55, LIVONIA 40
Canandaigua: No report submitted.
Livonia: Nick Coyle (Nine points, six assists, three steals)
