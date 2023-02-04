IRONDEQUOIT — Friday wasn’t Batavia’s night.
Trailing a sub-.500 Eastridge team by 12 points with 3:50 remaining in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s Monroe County League Division IV matchup, the Blue Devils appeared destined to sustain their third defeat over their past five games.
Then, something clicked.
Beginning with two 3-pointers from Ja’Vin McFollins, who scored 28 second-half points, the Blue Devils ignited a late fourth-quarter run that spanned the final two-plus minutes of the frame, allowing them to storm back and stun the host Lancers, 60-55, to earn the MCL Div. IV title. McFollins’ two triples sparked a 17-0 Batavia run to finish the game, erasing a double-digit deficit and leading to a five-point victory.
“We struggled scoring most of the game,” said Batavia head coach Buddy Brasky, who credited McFollins’ late-game heroics with helping his team finish an emotional comeback. “We upped the defensive pressure and caused three straight turnovers, including a big steal from Carter Mullen. Ja’Vin helped us take the lead with steal and a couple of free throws and then he iced the game with four more free throws.”
Batavia trailed by one at the end of the first quarter and five at the end of the first half before trimming its deficit to one entering the fourth. Eastridge began the final frame red-hot from the perimeter, but the Blue Devils held their ground and outscored Eastridge 20-14 in the fourth to steal the road win.
McFollins finished with a game-high 30 points, including six 3-pointers, while Sawyer Siverling and Cam McClinic added eight points apiece for the Blue Devils (13-4).
Eastridg (5-11) has lost six in a row.
AVON 55, DANSVILLE 41
Avon: Josh Harter (18 points); Hudson Volpe (10 points, 26 rebounds); Trevor Stroud (10 points)
Dansville: Collin Gray (14 points, five rebounds); Tyler Harris (Seven points, four rebounds, two assists)
WARSAW 78, CAL-MUM 60
Warsaw: Quinton Librock (17 points); DQ Johnson-Myers (11 points); Bailey Schell (10 points, seven rebounds); Patrick Klump (10 points, six rebounds, five assists, four steals); Jake Sawdey (10 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks)
Cal-Mum: Ryan Mills (14 points); Nate Doll (13 points); Jeremy Rarmond (13 points); Donny Peet (10 points)
YORK 88, KESHEQUA 46
York: Jake Pangrazio (26 points, school record eight 3-pointers); Maddox Timothy (14 points); Joe Bauer (12 points)
Keshequa: Bryan Flanagan (24 points, 15 rebounds, three 3-pointers); Aiden Upright (Eight points)
BATH-HAVERLING 71, WAYLAND-COHOCTON 44
Bath-Haverling: Jake Hagadone (29 points); Austin Durand (14 points)
Wayland-Cohocton: Matt Clark (16 points); Kadyn Brown (10 points)
GENESEO 56, PERRY 38
Geneseo: Eghosa Okpefe (19 points, 10 rebounds); Oren Ray (13 points)
Perry: Matt Givens (15 points); Bryce Tallman (10 points)
Coach’s quote: “We played a strong game on the defensive end of the floor and it was a close game heading into the fourth quarter, as Geneseo led 34-25. Geneseo was able to pull away in the fourth quarter and won by 18,” said Perry head coach Phil Wyant.
LE ROY 61, LETCHWORTH 40
Le Roy: Merritt Holly Jr. (22 points, four rebounds, two blocks); Jean Agosto (17 points, 13 rebounds)
Letchworth: Devin Tisdale (12 points, five rebounds); Jacob Stowell (10 points, five rebounds)
HORNELL 76, LIVONIA 61
Livonia: Connor Feehan (21 points); Chris Coyle (21 points); Jack Kearney (12 points)
Hornell: P.J. Picco (19 points); Gennaro Picco (18 points)
Coach’s quote: “We kept it tight in the first half, leading by one at the end of the first quarter and trailing 38-32 at the half. Hornell would go on to outscore us 38-29 in the second half to secure the win,” said Livonia head coach Matt Young.
BYRON-BERGEN 72, ELBA 29
Byron-Bergen: Gianni Ferrara (19 points); Braedyn Chambry (17 points); David Brumsted (13 points)
Elba: Ashton Bezon (Seven points); Nicholas Scott (Seven points)
WHEATLAND-CHILI 82, LYNDONVILLE 58
Wheatland-Chili: Terrance Bayly-Henshaw (36 points, career-high); Leighton Williams (22 points)
Lyndonville: Trenton Muck (19 points); Mason Nicholson (17 points)
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 95, HOLLEY 22
Oakfield-Alabama: Brayden Smith (15 points, six rebounds, eight assists); Kyle Porter (14 points, three rebounds); Mason Cadieux (13 points, five steals); Aiden Warner (10 points, five rebounds); Kyler Harkness (Nine points, seven rebounds); Colton Yasses (Nine rebounds, six assists)
Holley: No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “Tonight capped off a long stretch of games for our team over the past two weeks. I was proud of the effort from all 14 of the boys on the team. Watching different guys step up and make plays was fantastic,” said Oakfield-Alabama head coach Ryan Stehlar.
ATTICA 52, ALEXANDER 49
Attica: Cole Harding (19 points, 10 rebounds); Jack Janes (16 points, 10 rebounds, game-winning 3-pointer); Landyn Thomas (Eight points, six assists)
Alexander: Dylan Pohl (14 points); Kingston Woods (Nine points); Jake Brooks (Eight points); Trenton Woods (Eight points)
Coach’s quote: “It may not have been the prettiest of games on either side, but that is what a rival game is supposed to be like. One that comes down to the last couple possessions. I’m sure both teams wish they could have a few possessions back but I’m glad my guys stuck it out and found a way to pull it out.
Down two, Jack Janes hit a 3-pointer out of a timeout to give the us a one-point advantage. Landyn Thomas nailed both free throws with a second left to ice the game.
I give Alexander a lot of credit, they played hard tonight. Pohl is tough on the inside and Woods played well on the perimeter.
Ethan Meyer gave us some solid defense off the bench tonight, chipping in five rebounds, all in the second half. I’m really happy for Jack to hit that shot in a big moment. He had some great looks throughout the game that just didn’t go. But to hit it when we needed it most is special,” said Attica head coach Rob Crowley.