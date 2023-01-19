Courtesy of Ronald Welker The Notre Dame boys took care of host Kendall 71-55 on Wednesday night.

KENDALL — Don’t look now but the Notre Dame boys basketball team is starting to get healthy and it could be getting hot at the right time.

Jaden Sherwood had another big night as he finished with a game-high 20 points to go with five rebounds and the Fighting Irish used a big first half to take a commanding lead in to the locker rooms en route to a 71-55 road victory over Kendall on Wednesday night.

