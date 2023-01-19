KENDALL — Don’t look now but the Notre Dame boys basketball team is starting to get healthy and it could be getting hot at the right time.
Jaden Sherwood had another big night as he finished with a game-high 20 points to go with five rebounds and the Fighting Irish used a big first half to take a commanding lead in to the locker rooms en route to a 71-55 road victory over Kendall on Wednesday night.
The win for Notre Dame was its third in a row since a rough loss at the hands of Pembroke, while the Irish moved to 9-4 on the season.
Jordan Welker finished with 14 points and five assists, while Ryan Fitzpatrick — in limited action in his first game returning from injury — finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win.
Jimmy Fanara also had a solid game for the Irish as he finished with 12 points and 6 steals.
“We used a nice run from the middle of the first quarter thru the second quarter to keep the game at the pace that we wanted,” Notre Dame head coach Mikey Rapine said. “We were able to play at the pace we envisioned heading into the season and played nine guys in the first half. This was Ryan’s first game back and he did a great job. He came off the bench and provided a nice spark. Sherwood played a great game and the senior combo of Welker, Fanara and Groff gave great floor leadership.”
Louie Conte finished with 12 points and Zach Barrett chipped in with 11 in the losing effort for the Eagles.
ATTICA 93, LYNDONVILLE 45
Attica: Jack Janes (33 points, nine 3-pointers); Cole Harding (29 points, 13 rebounds); Noah Wheeler (10 points); Landyn Thomas (seven assists).
Lyndonville: Mason Nicholson (18 points).
Coach’s Quote: “Nice team win tonight. It was good to see everyone on the team contribute in a positive way. Curtis Daniel capped it off for us with a great take the basket later in the game. Hopefully we can keep working and keep taking steps forward,” Attica head coach Rob Crowley.
Pembroke: Tyson Totten (23 points); Cayden Pfalzer (17 points); Owen Hootman (14 points); Chase Guzdek (12 points); Jon Suro (12 points, 11 assists).
Elba: Connor Scott (14 points); Bing Zuber (six points).
Note: Pembroke scored 35 points in the second quarter to break the game open.
WHEATLAND-CHILI 89, HOLLEY 34
Wheatland-Chili: Leighton Williams (24 points); Jaden Schwenebraten (21 points); Terrance Bayly-Henshaw (19 points).
Holley: Destin Kugel (12 points).
BYRON-BERGEN 77, ALEXANDER 44
Byron-Bergen: Gianni Ferrara (17 points, five assists); Braedyn Chambry (16 points, five rebounds); Brody Baubie (13 points, four 3-pointers); Colin Martin (10 points); David Brumsted (nine points, 10 rebounds).
