PEMBROKE — Pembroke senior Cayden Pfalzer slammed his way into history on Monday night, eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for his career on a dunk during the Dragons’ 80-56 win over Kendall. Pfalzer, who scored 23 points to lead all scorers against the Eagles, is a four-year varsity contributor, averaging 10 points or more per game in each of his four seasons under head coach Matt Shay.
“Cayden is one of the hardest workers I’ve had the pleasure of coaching and is truly unselfish,” said Shay. “His whole career, we have had to push him to hunt for his shot. Over the past few seasons, he has become more and more aggressive and it’s really helped our team.”
Pfalzer reaches the career milestone despite having missed more than 15 games throughout the course of his career due to a broken hand during his freshman season then his sophomore year being shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Cayden has bought into putting time in in the weight room to build up his body,” said Shay. “The day after we lost to Oakfield-Alabama last year in the semifinals, he was in the gym working out. His hard work has paid off.”
Pfalzer joins Pembroke assistant coach Larry Kohorst, another of the Dragons’ 1,000-point scorers.
Chase Guzdek, Tyson Totten and Jon Suro also scored in double figures for Pembroke, with Guzdek chipping in 14 points, Totten adding 13 points and Suro throwing in 10 points.
“We went into halftime up 11 and really encouraged the guys to step up the defense to make a run in the third,” said Shay. “They did just that, winning the quarter 24-7.”
Pembroke is now 15-1, having won 15 straight games since opening the season with a loss at the hands of Class B opponent St. Mary’s. Its streak has included four victories over Class B opponents and another win over a Class A opponent. Still, the Dragons remain unranked in the latest New York State Sportswriter Association’s NYS rankings.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 66, WHEATLAND-CHILI 64 (OT)
Oakfield-Alabama: Kyle Porter (20 points, five steals); Colton Yasses (18 points); Brayden Smith (10 points, six rebounds)
Wheatland-Chili: Leighton Williams (25 points); Jaden Schwenebraten (19 points)
Batavia: Ja’Vin McFollins (23 points); Sawyer Siverling (18 points)
HF-L: Nolan Smith recorded his 1,000th career point.
Coach’s quote”Our pressure defense got us off to a good start,” said Batavia head coach Buddy Brasky. “We forced double-digit turnovers in the first half. We also shot the ball great from 3-point range, hitting seven 3-pointers in the first half.”
KESHEQUA 55, ARKPORT/CANASERAGA 47
Keshequa: Bryan Flanagan (23 points, 15 rebounds); Cassidy Chestnut (15 points, eight rebounds)
Arkport/Canaseraga: No report submitted.
Perry: Matt Givens (19 points, five rebounds); Devon Szwaczkowski (13 points, six rebounds, three steals); Bryce Tallman (Six points, eight assists, five rebounds);
H-A-C: No report submitted.
MT. MORRIS 76, HAMMONDSPORT 46
Mt. Morris: Bryson Constantino (11 points)l; Navier Ford (10 points)
Hammondsport: No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “In our third game in four days, we were able to force turnovers with good pressure and run 10 guys at them to push the pace. We also really moved the ball well, sharing the scoring with assists on 25-32 baskets,” said Mt. Morris head coach Brian Stout.
York: No report submitted.
Mt. Morris: Payton Bownds (15 points, five rebounds); Bryson Constantino (11 points)
Coach’s quote: “First quarter we were trading basketball and then York made a late run to take a six-point lead into the second. In the second, York hit four 3-pointers and Tyler Brady had 10 points in the quarter for York. We were not being very disciplined on the defensive end and York shot 20 footers in the first three quarters,” said Mt. Morris head coach Brian Stout.
Elba: Angelo Penna (22 points); Connor Scott (11 points)
Fillmore: Zach Sisson (25 points); Jair Bialek (20 points)
