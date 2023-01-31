PEMBROKE — Pembroke senior Cayden Pfalzer slammed his way into history on Monday night, eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for his career on a dunk during the Dragons’ 80-56 win over Kendall. Pfalzer, who scored 23 points to lead all scorers against the Eagles, is a four-year varsity contributor, averaging 10 points or more per game in each of his four seasons under head coach Matt Shay.

“Cayden is one of the hardest workers I’ve had the pleasure of coaching and is truly unselfish,” said Shay. “His whole career, we have had to push him to hunt for his shot. Over the past few seasons, he has become more and more aggressive and it’s really helped our team.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags