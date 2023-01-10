BERGEN — Tuesday night featured a matchup of the top two teams in the Genesee Region League and two of the top teams in Section V Class C midway through the season. But after a back-and-forth first 11 minutes, once-beaten Pembroke took complete control and handed previously perfect Byron-Bergen its first setback of the winter.

Cayden Pfalzer finished with a game-high 28 points, while Tyson Totten added 19 and Pembroke used a pair of huge runs to pull away from the Bees for a 75-52 victory.

