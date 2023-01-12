Midway through the high school boys basketball season, several local teams have positioned themselves well to make a run toward a top seed, or at least a top four seed, come sectional time which, shockingly, will begin in just over a month.
And while just one team sits atop its respective sectional seeding standings heading into Thursday night’s contests, a total of 11 teams are currently ranked within the top four of their class.
Leading the pack is Batavia, which — through nine games — is at 7-2 and at No. 1 in Class B1 with a 3.222 sectional point average. The Blue Devils are just ahead of No. 2 Bishop Kearney, which is also 7-2, but with a sectional point average of 3.111.
Batavia’s only two setbacks on the season have been to a pair of Class A2 teams — a two-point loss to 8-3 Pittsford Sutherland and a four-point loss to 8-4 Pittsford Mendon. The Blue Devils are also coming off of a big win on Wednesday night against Vertus, while they will meet Greece Arcadia on Friday night, followed by a game against Class AA Victor next week.
“At the halfway point we are still a work in progress,” Batavia head coach Buddy Brasky said. “Our offense is coming around. We have worked the rust off. We still don’t have all our sets in. Football really put us behind in that respect. Defensively we are making progress little by little. Overall I’m pleased with our progress.”
In what appears to be a wide-open Class B2, despite losing numerous players to graduation from last year’s group, Le Roy finds itself currently at No. 4 in the standings at 6-5. The Oatkan Knights trail top-seeded Hornell (8-2), No. 2 Wellsville (8-3) and No. 3 Dansville (8-3), while they have created a little bit of space between themselves and the rest of the field.
Le Roy started the season at just 1-3 but would win four straight games to begin to right the ship before tough losses to Batavia and York. The Oatkan Knights got back on track Wednesday night with a win over Letchworth, while they will get a tough Geneseo team on Friday night.
Aforementioned Hornell has won eight of nine games since an opening-night loss, while the Red Raiders are set for a big midseason matchup against Wellsville on Friday night.
As for Dansville, following a one-point loss to 9-2 Geneseo on Dec. 22 — that was the second one-point loss to the Blue Devils that it has suffered this season — the Mustangs have won four of five games to move into the No. 3 spot. Dansville will not see Geneseo again this season, but will have two big matchups with Hornell — including one next Friday — and a game with Le Roy in the second half.
In Class C1, it is a pair of LCAA teams that are sitting at No. 2 and No. 3 in Avon and Geneseo. The Braves are currently at 8-2 with a 3.3 sectional point average, with the Blue Devils at 9-2 (3.273), while both find themselves behind No. 1 and 11-0 Rochester Academy.
The two teams met in a huge matchup on Dec. 16 in Geneseo, with the Blue Devils pulling away late for an 82-71 victory. The Braves then reeled off four straight wins before an eight-point setback to RACS on Tuesday. Avon will have winnable games coming up against Perry and Mount Morris before a potentially tough matchup with Le Roy next Friday.
“Honestly we don’t worry much about seeding at this point, and are just trying to get better every day,” Avon head coach Rob Fries said. “We lost to both of the teams seeded first and third right now, so we have to improve to be able to get to where we want to be by the end of the year. We knew coming into the year that our schedule would be challenging and our seeding might suffer, but we are betting that challenging our guys and competing against great competition will help us more than a higher seed. The bottom line is we need to play better and I think our guys know that and will rise to the challenge.”
For Geneseo, it has won eight of its last nine games since an early-season loss to Notre Dame, with the only setback coming to the same RACS team that sits atop the Class C1 standings. The Blue Devils fell to RACS 65-60 just after Christmas in the East Rochester Tournament.
With nine games left, Geneseo will see Avon again, Le Roy twice and York (at SUNY Geneseo) in the final month of the season as it looks to maintain its spot heading into the sectional tournament.
In Class C2, Pembroke has been absolutely rolling since an opening-game loss to St. Mary’s, including a runaway win over previously unbeaten Byron-Bergen earlier in the week. At 9-1, the Dragons have also beaten Oakfield-Alabama and Notre Dame and currently find themselves at No. 2 in the standings, with a sectional point average of 4.3, just behind top-seed Bolivar-Richburg, which is 9-0 with an average of 4.444.
The Dragons are just ahead of No. 3 Red Creek (8-1, 4.111) and No. 4 York (9-1, 4.100).
Pembroke will have a number of tough games down the stretch, starting with Wheatland-Chili, while it will also face Class B2 Cheektowaga, Class A2 Kenmore East and the Dragons will close the regular season at home against O-A.
Quietly, defending sectional champion York is putting together another impressive season, which definitely makes things interesting among the top of this class. With much of their starting lineup returning from last season’s team, the Golden Knights’ only loss came to Hornell in their second game of the season on Dec. 6. Since then they have put together a dominant stretch of eight straight wins, with all but one coming by at least 15 points.
York will go out of section to meet Section VI’s Randolph next, while it will also have to face Geneseo and Avon down the stretch.
In Class C3, it’s upstart Byron-Bergen sitting at No. 2, despite dropping its first game of the season earlier in the week to a tough Pembroke group. The Bees are at 9-1 with a sectional point average of 3.7, trailing only No. 1 Lyons, which is 9-0, 5.000.
With Cuba-Rushford (10-1, 3.364) and Warsaw (9-2, 3.364) just behind them, Byron-Bergen will have to face Oakfield-Alabama, Wheatland-Chili and Notre Dame down the stretch as they look to maintain its top-four seed.
“I’m certainly pleased with our first half of the season,” B-B head coach Roxanne Noeth said. “We are as high, seeding-wise, as we can be at this point. That being said, we have a handful of tough contests in the second half of the season. Coming off a sub-par outing against Pembroke, we have Attica and O-A, and then a second run through our division, including Wheatland-chili ND. A lot to be decided, but it’s been a while since the Bees were even in the ‘discussion.’”
Speaking of the Tigers, after going just 8-14 last season, they have thrown together an impressive first half of the season and sit at No. 4. The only losses for Warsaw came to Byron-Bergen, as well as a tough defeat at one-loss Geneseo.
Warsaw will get a few tests in the next couple of weeks with two games against York and one with Le Roy, but it should be in a solid position heading into the postseason.
Despite being hit with numerous injuries, Notre Dame is currently at No. 3 in the Class D1 standings at 7-4 (2.636), behind only Avoca-Prattsburgh (8-2, 3.8) and H-A-C (5-2, 3.0).
The Fighting Irish have won four of their last five, including a title in the Lions Club Tournament, but the one setback was a somewhat disheartening rout at the hands of Pembroke.
After bouncing back with a win over Holley, Notre Dame will be looking at games with Alexander, Attica, C.G. Finney, Oakfield-Alabama, Byron-Bergen and Wheatland-Chili down the stretch, not to mention a matchup with rival Elba in what will be a tough second half.
Finally, despite scuffling through the first half of the season, Elba is at the No. 3 seed in Class D2, even though the Lancers are at just 4-7, with a -.0273 average. Elba trails Jasper-Troupsburg and Mount Morris in the standings and likely won’t catch them, but it will have plenty of chances to improve and, at least, maintain the status quo.