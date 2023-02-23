Warsaw senior Travis Nowinski had the game of his life for the Tigers in their regular season finale.

Nowinski is a special needs student at Warsaw CSD who has has played basketball for two seasons but suited up for the first time for Senior Night vs Letchworth. Travis got the Tigers off to a good start, scoring the first bucket of the game. This was Nowinski’s first career basket.

