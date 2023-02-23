Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Freezing rain this evening changing over to snow showers overnight. Low near 20F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Freezing rain this evening changing over to snow showers overnight. Low near 20F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.