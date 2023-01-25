SCOTTSVILLE — After losing several significant contributors from a sectional runner-up team last season, it was uncertain what one should expect from this year’s Wheatland-Chili boys’ basketball team. Through a significant transition, the Wildcats have fared well, having improved their regular-season record to 9-4 with a win over Alexander on Tuesday night.

Leighton Williams powered the W-C win, scoring a game-high 22 points, complemented by a strong effort from Jaden Schwenebraten, who scored 16 points. Alexander was led by Dylan Pohl who scored 16 points, while Trenton Woods contributed 13 points for Alexander.

