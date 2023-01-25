SCOTTSVILLE — After losing several significant contributors from a sectional runner-up team last season, it was uncertain what one should expect from this year’s Wheatland-Chili boys’ basketball team. Through a significant transition, the Wildcats have fared well, having improved their regular-season record to 9-4 with a win over Alexander on Tuesday night.
Leighton Williams powered the W-C win, scoring a game-high 22 points, complemented by a strong effort from Jaden Schwenebraten, who scored 16 points. Alexander was led by Dylan Pohl who scored 16 points, while Trenton Woods contributed 13 points for Alexander.
PAVILION 67, LYNDONVILLE 50
Pavilion: Colton Dziekan (19 points, seven rebounds); Zack Tillotson (18 points, five assists, five steals); Ryan Mackay (12 points, four rebounds, three assists)
Lyndonville: No report submitted.
Warsaw: Quinton Librock (20 points); DQ Johnson Myers (16 points, eight rebounds); Patrick Klump (13 points, seven rebounds); Mason McClurg (Nine points)
Kendall: Jacek Kwiatkowski (19 points); Devin Edick (16 points); Hunter Richars (14 points); Zach Barrett (12 points)
PEMBROKE 76, CHEEKTOWAGA 75
Pembroke: Cayden Pfalzer (25 points); Tyson Totten (18 points); Chase Guzdek (14 points, nine rebounds); Jon Suro (Nine points); Avery Ferreira (Eight points)
Cheektowaga: No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “Tonight was a great example of a high school basketball game,” said Matt Shay, Pembroke head coach. “We had a great crowd and student section. It was sectional-like in terms of the atmosphere. We were down one with under a minute to go when Chase knocked down two big free throws to put us up one. We were able to hold up on their last shot as time expired to get the win.”
BATH-HAVERLING 57, LETCHWORTH 45
Bath: Jake Hagadone (24 points); Austin Durand (16 points)
Letchworth: Devin Tisdale (10 points); Garrett Kemp (10 points)
Albion: Javon Jones (15 points); Amari Jones (12 points); Aquil Gaffney (12 points); Blake Preston (12 points)
Akron: Blake Gerstung (17 points)
NOTRE DAME 74, C.G. FINNEY 68
Notre Dame: Jordan Welker (28 points, six 3-pointers, four assists); Ryan Fitzpatrick (22 points, six 3-pointers, five rebounds); Jimmy Fanara (Seven points, 10 rebounds, four assists)
C.G. Finney: Ethan Knoll (27 points, six 3-pointers); Tyus Rhodes (16 points, four 3-pointers); Braeden Broome (16 points, two 3-pointers)
Coach’s quote: “Finney is a great coached team and they were ready right from the tip,” said Notre Dame head coach Mikey Rapone. “I’m proud of our guys heart tonight. They never gave up and kept fighting the entire game. We lived through their hot start and our sluggish start to be able to pull out a win. Games like this one tonight are the ones that help prepare you for sectionals.”
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 61, ROCHESTER PREP 53
Oakfield-Alabama: Kyle Porter (26 points, five rebounds); Colton Yasses (10 rebounds, three steals, three blocks)
Rochester Prep: No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: Tonight was a battle against a solid team,” said O-A head coach Ryan Stehlar. “We had to take pride on defense down the stretch and make big plays. I was proud of how the team responded after halftime.”
NORTHSTAR CHRISTIAN 62, LIVONIA 60
Livonia: Connor Feehan (18 points); Chris Coyle (15 points); Jackson Cook (10 points)
Northstar Christian: No report submitted.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.