AVON — Section V Boys Soccer season started with a bang on Tuesday night, with Avon seizing a 2-0 home victory over non-league foe Kendall.
The Braves goals were scored by Josh Harter and Trevor Stroud, with Harter getting things going less than two minutes into the first half via an assist from Austin Lattuca. Stroud capped the scoring in the 35th minute on an assist from Dominic Patti.
“Overall, Kendall was an aggressive, physical opponent,” said Avon head coach Tony Patti. “But we were able to control possession throughout and produce several solid scoring chances.”
Kendall goalkeeper Jimmy Swift recorded 19 saves in a herculean effort to help keep his team in the game.
Avon begins its season at 1-0, while Kendall is 0-1.