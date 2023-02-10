Emily Konfederath (Alexander senior) and Emma Quintern (Kendall senior) will represent their respective schools and the Genesee Region League at this year’s Ronald McDonald All-Star Game.
H.S. CHEERLEADING: Alexander, Kendall athletes will represent Genesee Region League at Ronald McDonald All-Star Game
- By ALEX BRASKY abrasky@batavianews.com
