McDonald All Star cheerleaders

Emily Konfederath (Alexander senior) and Emma Quintern (Kendall senior) will represent their respective schools and the Genesee Region League at this year's Ronald McDonald All-Star Game. Photo provided

Emily Konfederath (Alexander senior) and Emma Quintern (Kendall senior) will represent their respective schools and the Genesee Region League at this year’s Ronald McDonald All-Star Game.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.