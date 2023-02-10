Perry, Le Roy and Bath-Haverling were each named champions of their respective divisions at Thursday’s Livingston Conference Cheerleading Championships. Bath-Haverling won Division I with a score of 76.35, Le Roy finished first in Division II with a score of 73.65 and Perry was named Grand Champion with a score of 77.70. Dansville took third within Division I.
H.S. CHEERLEADING: Bath-Haverling, Perry, Le Roy all named divisional champions at LCAA Cheer Championships
- By ALEX BRASKY abrasky@batavianews.com
